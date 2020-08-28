Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks may be choppy despite U.S. Fed inflation shift, COVID outlook

The dollar rebounded after an initial drop and gold prices flipped in choppy trade, retreating from early gains on Powell's comments, which investors had widely expected. "There seems to be a bit of rotation with regards to the news today and how the market has responded, giving the markets a value bump," said Matthew Keator, managing partner in the Keator Group, a wealth management firm in Lenox, Massachusetts.

Reuters | Updated: 28-08-2020 05:22 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 05:22 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks may be choppy despite U.S. Fed inflation shift, COVID outlook

Asian equities are likely to have a bumpy ride on Friday after U.S. stocks scaled new peaks for a third straight day and bond yields surged on the Federal Reserve's average-inflation strategy, as well as a promising development in curbing the coronavirus pandemic. Markets swirled after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell laid out a policy that aims for 2% inflation on average so that too low a pace would be followed by an effort to lift inflation "moderately above 2% for some time."

As investors tried to digest its ramifications, gold rose, and then fell. Yields gained on longer-dated government bonds fell, and then rose. The dollar rebounded after an initial drop and gold prices flipped in choppy trade, retreating from early gains on Powell's comments, which investors had widely expected.

"There seems to be a bit of rotation with regards to the news today and how the market has responded, giving the markets a value bump," said Matthew Keator, managing partner in the Keator Group, a wealth management firm in Lenox, Massachusetts. "The steepening of the yield curve is a welcome addition, particularly on a day when the market is rising," Keator added.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures lost 0.15% in early trading. Japan's Nikkei 225 futures added 0.09%, while the Nikkei 225 index closed the overnight session down 0.35%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.05%. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 160.35 points, or 0.57%, to 28,492.27, the S&P 500 gained 5.82 points, or 0.17%, at 3,484.55, both setting new intraday highs.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.72 points, or 0.34%, to 11,625.34. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.14%.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.19%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.14% lower, while Japan's Nikkei %. Stocks also rose on news that Abbott Laboratories won U.S. marketing authorization for a COVID-19 portable antigen test that can deliver results in 15 minutes and will sell for $5. Abbott shares rose 7.9%.

But as negotiations between the Republicans and Democrats on another coronavirus aid package have stalled, some analysts worry this will eventually threaten the equity-market rally Crude oil declined 0.28% to $42.90 per barrel as Hurricane Laura, which initially made landfall in the heart of the U.S. oil industry and forced oil rigs and refineries to shut down, began to weaken.

The dollar index rose 0.217%, with the euro down 0.03% to $1.1818 and spot gold prices dropped 0.1% to $1,927.81 an ounce. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits hovered around 1 million last week, while the U.S. economy suffered its sharpest contraction in at least 73 years in the second quarter, two government entities said.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to yield 0.7538% from 0.746%.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. appeals court lifts block on federal execution

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday paved the way for the fifth federal execution this year by tossing out a ruling that said the Justice Departments new lethal injection protocol violated drug safety laws. In a brief order, a three-judge pane...

FACTBOX-Quotes from last day of Republican National Convention themed "Land of Greatness"

President Donald Trump prepared to attack Democratic rival Joe Biden in front of a large crowd on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, as the United States struggles to address the coronavirus pandemic and a wave of anti-racism pr...

Democrat Harris says Wisconsin officer should be charged -NBC

U.S. Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris said on Thursday that she believed the officer who shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake in Wisconsin should be charged with a crime.I dont have all the evidence, Harris told NBC News in an int...

Trump to attack Biden as U.S. struggles with coronavirus and protests

President Donald Trump prepared to attack Democratic rival Joe Biden in front of a large crowd on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, as the United States struggles to address the coronavirus pandemic and a wave of anti-racism pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020