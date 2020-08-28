Left Menu
China stocks rise on economic recovery, listings momentum

China stocks climbed on Friday as more signs of a recovery in the world's second-largest economy lifted investor sentiment already buoyant because of a slew of new listings. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.5% at 3,367.04.

China stocks climbed on Friday as more signs of a recovery in the world's second-largest economy lifted investor sentiment already buoyant because of a slew of new listings.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.5% at 3,367.04. China's blue-chip CSI300 index added 1%. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.3%, while the Hang Seng Index climbed 0.9% to 25,500.06.

** The smaller Shenzhen index rose 0.8%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index gained 0.9% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index fell 0.9%​. ** Stocks clung on to a momentum fuelled by upbeat industrial profits and a surge in the start-up Chinext board, with the CSI300 rising 1.3% so far in the week, while Shanghai shares were down merely 0.4%.

** Historic reforms that saw relaxation in listing requirements and trading rules of the Shenzhen stock bourse, brought 18 companies to the start-up Chinext board this week. ** A surge in Chinext volume and a rebound in earnings of companies in the Shanghai market aided investor sentiment this week, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

** They said the second-quarter earnings season was more than half way through and Chinese firms had beaten consensus significantly, supporting their view that corporate earnings troughed in the first quarter and would stay on track for a recovery and achieve positive growth for 2020. ** Founder Securities said investors should focus on individual stocks and not index-level volatility, and prepare for the listing of Ant Group, while China Central Securities recommended blue-chips that may pick up in a catch-up rally. ** Ant Group, Alibaba's fintech arm, filed for a dual listing this week in Hong Kong and on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market on Tuesday and could be the world's largest IPO.

