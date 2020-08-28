Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mercedes gets big electric van order from Amazon

Amazon says it's buying 1,800 electric delivery vans from Mercedes-Benz, the biggest such order for the German automaker to date. In announcing the order on Friday, Mercedes said it would also join a climate initiative established by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 28-08-2020 13:19 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 13:19 IST
Mercedes gets big electric van order from Amazon

Amazon says it's buying 1,800 electric delivery vans from Mercedes-Benz, the biggest such order for the German automaker to date. In announcing the order on Friday, Mercedes said it would also join a climate initiative established by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. By signing up to The Climate Pledge, Mercedes-Benz commits itself to going completely carbon neutral by 2039.

Scientists say man-made emission of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide must end by 2050 at the latest to avoid pushing global temperatures beyond the threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit) set out in the Paris climate accord. The transport sector, including the surge in deliveries from online retailers like Amazon, is a major source of carbon emissions.

“We need continued innovation and partnership from auto manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz to decarbonize the transportation sector and tackle the climate crisis," Bezos said in a statement. Referring to his own company's efforts to cut emissions, Bezos said, "The addition of 1,800 electric delivery vehicles is another step in our journey to building the most sustainable transportation fleet in the world, and we will be moving fast to get these vans on the road this year." While the e-van order with Mercedes is Amazon's biggest in Europe, it is dwarfed by a contract it signed last year with US start-up Rivian to deliver 100,000 electric delivery vans by 2030.

Daimler said the order comprises more than 1,200 large eSprinter vans and about 600 medium-sized eVito vehicles. Delivery will begin later this year..

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NITI Aayog Export Preparedness Index 2020 - Odisha placed among top five export-friendly states: Government of Odisha

Odisha stands 5th among 36 states and UTs, with a score of 58.23 and has been categorised as an over-performing state In categories such as Export Ecosystem, Odisha secured 2nd rank next to Maharashtra, with the central agency praisin...

MHA notifies rules of transaction of business of J-K government

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has notified rules of Transaction of Business of the Government of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 55 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, r...

Tripura horticulturist cultivates dragon fruit, sells at Rs 400/kg

Parimal Das is a rubber nursery farmer turned horticulturist, who for the first time has successfully commercially grown dragon fruit in Tripura. Apart from making efforts day and night, he also took help from the videos available on YouTub...

German yields rise to highest since June, focus turns to euro zone inflation

German bond yields rose to their highest since early June in early Friday trade, after the U.S. Federal Reserves decision to target average inflation pushed yields to multi-month highs on both sides of the Atlantic. Fed Chairman Jerome Powe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020