Israel lists first commercial passenger flight to UAE
Israel has listed an El Al flight taking off Monday for Abu Dhabi, which would be Israel's first commercial passenger flight to the United Arab Emirates after the two countries agreed to a US-brokered deal to normalise relations. Authorities in Israel and the UAE did not immediately acknowledge the flight. The two countries agreed to normalise relations August 13..PTI | Dubai | Updated: 28-08-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 15:09 IST
Israel has listed an El Al flight taking off Monday for Abu Dhabi, which would be Israel's first commercial passenger flight to the United Arab Emirates after the two countries agreed to a US-brokered deal to normalise relations. The website of the Israel Airports Authority listed the flight on Friday.
It said the flight would be numbered LY971, a nod to the UAE's international calling code number. Authorities in Israel and the UAE did not immediately acknowledge the flight.
The two countries agreed to normalise relations August 13..
