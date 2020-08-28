Adobe, Nasscom FutureSkills join hands for user experience design skills training

Adobe India and Nasscom FutureSkills on Friday launched the UX (user experience) foundation programme to skills students and professionals in order to meet the industry demand for one of the fastest-growing creative disciplines - User Experience Design. The programme is available on Nasscom's FutureSkills platform for free to all its three lakh subscribers and aims to bridge the gap between industry and academia, a statement said. "In its pilot phase, it is aimed at skilling and reskilling students and professionals by 2021 to meet the industry demand for one of the fastest-growing creative disciplines - User Experience Design. Cognizant is the industry partner in this initiative to mandate skilling of new/existing workforce," it added. Due to lack of supply of skilled workforce, companies may hire under-qualified workers to conduct their UX business. UX design jobs also take a long time to fill, leading to lost productivity. "The expanding digital landscape, especially in today's environment, calls for a compelling need for products and services fueling the demand for skilled UX designers for the future of jobs. Adobe XD is embedded into the curriculum and this learner journey on UX will serve as a critical resource to help close the skill gap for one of the fastest-growing creative disciplines – UX design," the statement said.

The content has been designed by Adobe to enable students to develop skills and for the industry workforce to upskill and re-skill themselves. Adobe and Nasscom FutureSkills plan to expand the scope to add more creative programmes focused on skill development in partnership with industry and academia in the future. "We envision to make India a global hub for digital talent and our partnership with Adobe is a significant step in that direction. User experience designers are among the most in-demand job roles today. The fact that we spend hours every day on our mobile device says a lot about how prominent the role of a UX designer is going to become," Nasscom IT-ITES Sector Skill Council CEO and Co-Architect, NASSCOM FutureSkills, Amit Aggarwal said. It is imperative for students and professionals keen to have a career in Experience Design to build their foundation on this most sought after skill, he added.

Given India's significant skills potential – and especially in digital skills, the UX curriculum on the Nasscom Future Skills platform reflects Adobe's commitment to helping India leverage this opportunity, Mala Sharma, VP and GM (Creative Cloud Product Marketing and Community and Digital Media Education) at Adobe said..