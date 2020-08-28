Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adobe, Nasscom FutureSkills join hands for user experience design skills training

Adobe India and Nasscom FutureSkills on Friday launched the UX (user experience) foundation programme to skills students and professionals in order to meet the industry demand for one of the fastest-growing creative disciplines - User Experience Design.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 15:12 IST
Adobe, Nasscom FutureSkills join hands for user experience design skills training

Adobe India and Nasscom FutureSkills on Friday launched the UX (user experience) foundation programme to skills students and professionals in order to meet the industry demand for one of the fastest-growing creative disciplines - User Experience Design. The programme is available on Nasscom's FutureSkills platform for free to all its three lakh subscribers and aims to bridge the gap between industry and academia, a statement said. "In its pilot phase, it is aimed at skilling and reskilling students and professionals by 2021 to meet the industry demand for one of the fastest-growing creative disciplines - User Experience Design. Cognizant is the industry partner in this initiative to mandate skilling of new/existing workforce," it added. Due to lack of supply of skilled workforce, companies may hire under-qualified workers to conduct their UX business. UX design jobs also take a long time to fill, leading to lost productivity. "The expanding digital landscape, especially in today's environment, calls for a compelling need for products and services fueling the demand for skilled UX designers for the future of jobs. Adobe XD is embedded into the curriculum and this learner journey on UX will serve as a critical resource to help close the skill gap for one of the fastest-growing creative disciplines – UX design," the statement said.

The content has been designed by Adobe to enable students to develop skills and for the industry workforce to upskill and re-skill themselves. Adobe and Nasscom FutureSkills plan to expand the scope to add more creative programmes focused on skill development in partnership with industry and academia in the future. "We envision to make India a global hub for digital talent and our partnership with Adobe is a significant step in that direction. User experience designers are among the most in-demand job roles today. The fact that we spend hours every day on our mobile device says a lot about how prominent the role of a UX designer is going to become," Nasscom IT-ITES Sector Skill Council CEO and Co-Architect, NASSCOM FutureSkills, Amit Aggarwal said. It is imperative for students and professionals keen to have a career in Experience Design to build their foundation on this most sought after skill, he added.

Given India's significant skills potential – and especially in digital skills, the UX curriculum on the Nasscom Future Skills platform reflects Adobe's commitment to helping India leverage this opportunity, Mala Sharma, VP and GM (Creative Cloud Product Marketing and Community and Digital Media Education) at Adobe said..

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Markets mixed after Fed chair says low rates to persist

World markets were mostly higher Friday after the Federal Reserve chair said the US central bank will keep its easy money policy even if inflation hits its 2 target. Shares in Japan retreated after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he is resig...

EU working on further COVID-19 vaccine contracts - Merkel

The European Commission is working on signing further contracts with drug companies to secure COVID-19 vaccines, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday. On Thursday a spokesman had said that the European Commission has made a 336 mi...

Trump has shown reckless disregard for wellbeing of American people: Kamala Harris

Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic Partys vice-presidential candidate, has blasted President Donald Trump for failing to protect the American people from the deadly coronavirus pandemic by being fixated on the stock market ...

J&J's Janssen to begin Phase II COVID-19 vaccine trials next week in Spain

Johnson Johnsons Janssen unit will begin Phase II trials for its COVID-19 vaccine in Spain, the Netherlands and Germany next week, Spanish health minister Salvador Illa announced on Friday, as the U.S. drugmaker expands testing for its exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020