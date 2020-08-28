OKAYA to provide EV charing stations to BluSmart Electric Mobility

Left Menu
Okaya Power Group on Friday said its flagship firm OKAYA will provide electric vehicle charging stations to BluSmart Electric Mobility -- one of the largest 100 per cent electric fleet operator in India.

Okaya Power Group on Friday said its flagship firm OKAYA will provide electric vehicle charging stations to BluSmart Electric Mobility -- one of the largest 100 per cent electric fleet operator in India. OKAYA announced a strategic partnership with BluSmart Electric Mobility, with an aim to provide well-laid out electrical vehicle (EV) charging stations for their fleet operations, a company statement said.

"This partnership undeniably represents a major milestone and a strong step towards providing pollution free green mode of transportation with unwavering commitment to safety, reliability and efficiency," Anshul Gupta, Director, Okaya Power Private Ltd said. BluSmart Electric Mobility provides sustainable urban mobility to customers and already serving more than 60,000 customers since it was launched across India and aims to target over 10 million in coming months, Anmol Jaggi Founder of BluSmart Electric Mobility said.

Okaya Power Group is one of the largest suppliers of EV Charging stations in India and it has already deployed more than 500 chargers across the country. The company's electric mobility ecosystem portfolio includes AC and DC fast chargers for passenger cars and commercial transport, besides high voltage EV chargers, cloud-based central management systems, on board chargers, DC-DC converters, motor control units and even integrated solutions based on these platforms.

