Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mansi Bagla and film-maker G Ashok purchase rights of three superhit South films for Hindi remake

Mansi Bagla & renowned film-maker G Ashok have collaborated together under the banner of Mini Films and have purchased rights of three superhit South Indian films for Hindi remakes.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-08-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 13:54 IST
Mansi Bagla and film-maker G Ashok purchase rights of three superhit South films for Hindi remake
Mansi Bagla. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mansi Bagla & renowned film-maker G Ashok have collaborated together under the banner of Mini Films and have purchased rights of three superhit South Indian films for Hindi remakes. These films have already had a proven track record in the South markets and will now be remade into Hindi features. As per sources, the preparation has begun and these films will be on the floor as soon as possible. This news comes as a pleasant surprise for the Industry as the ongoing pandemic has pushed the entertainment into a lull.

While G Ashok is also currently busy with the Hindi film, a remake of Bhaagamathie-Durgavati starring Bhumi Pednekar, Mansi is simultaneously gearing up for her directorial debut with a Marathi film, which will be a remake of 2017 super hit Telugu romantic comedy- Ninnu Kori. "Acquiring rights of three south films and contemplating my directorial debut has not happened overnight. It's the result of a robust groundwork along with my team for years. I am not backed by any insider or outsider and I have come till here on my own with my hard work, dedication, and perseverance. I want to be known because of my skills and I am ready to work 24x7 with good collaborations. I have prepared myself and done my homework. I am not here to make B & C grade films just to see my name on the screen. I could have done that long back, I want to make and work on quality cinema," quipped Mansi about the new spate of developments in her fledgling production house.

"I fell in love with cinema at a really young age and direction has been my dream forever. Learning has always been important for me, and I have met so many directors and writers, all noticed the hunger and passion inside me which doubled my confidence. G Ashok Sir showed me a way and under his training and mentorship, today I am all ready to direct my first film. The content in the Marathi industry is very rich and stories are told true to form. After meeting G Ashok sir I firmed up my decision because I know he will guide me in the right direction. He is my brother and I consider him a mentor. Through my journey, I have met many directors and writers but it is his push which gave me the confidence to embark on a directorial journey. Every conversation with him is a learning experience and I'm extremely grateful for this positive association. At a time when the industry is already grappling with the pandemic and negativity stemming from the ongoing debate on nepotism, one can get swayed easily. There are challenges in every industry and every profession you can either choose to crib or act. I believe that if you are dedicated to something it will give you results. I have always had a knack for storytelling but turning it into a business venture especially for an outsider has been uphill, I'm sure there will be more challenges coming my way but that is also what I have thrived on," said Mansi on her collaboration with G Ashok. Mini Films is working on developing various stories and acquiring good scripts. They are also working on developing a horror-comedy story with writer Director Raaj Shaandilyaa (Dream Girl).

It was Mansi's idea to bring Raj & G Ashok together as one is the king of comedy and the other is the king in the horror genre. Mansi who has proved her mettle with her family venture of real estate chose to make her big-ticket announcements on her birthday to herald in a new phase, despite all odds.

Mansi who celebrates her birthday on August 31st feels she got the best birthday gift with blessings of MA Sharda and Vasudev. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

There shouldn't be further delay in NCDRC appointments: SC

There should not be a further delay in appointing members of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission NCDRC, the Supreme Court has said, asking the Centre to complete the process soon. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant ...

Zimbabwe's 'keyboard warriors' hold protests off the streets

Unable to protest on the streets, some in Zimbabwe are calling themselves keyboard warriors as they take to graffiti and social media to pressure a government that promised reform but is now accused of gross human rights abuses. Activists u...

Funds leverage, capex by CPSEs may boost GDP by 2-3%: PESB chief

Central public sector enterprises, which have a combined net worth of close to Rs 12 lakh crore, can boost Indias GDP by 2-3 per cent by leveraging funds and stepping up capital expenditure, Public Enterprises Selection Board PESB chairman ...

Courteney Cox's 'Scream' reboot to release on January 14, 2022

The reboot of Courteney Coxs Scream will be hitting the theatres on January 14, 2022, the Paramount Pictures announced. With the announcement of Scream reboots release, Paramount has also pushed back the release of the other three of its ti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020