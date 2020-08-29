Left Menu
Pradhan, Nishank lay foundation stones of new facilities at Odisha university

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday laid down the foundation for new projects at Central University of Odisha (CUO) in Koraput town of the state, an official statement said. In his address, Pradhan said the CUO has established itself as a premier centre for higher learning in the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 19:12 IST
Pradhan, Nishank lay foundation stones of new facilities at Odisha university

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Saturday laid down the foundation for new projects at Central University of Odisha (CUO) in Koraput town of the state, an official statement said.               Pradhan and Nishank laid the foundation stone for the academic block, library and staff quarters at the CUO through video conferencing, the Ministry of Steel said in a media statement.           In his address, Pradhan said the CUO has established itself as a premier centre for higher learning in the state.               Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always given a special focus on higher education in Odisha. Under his leadership several premier institutes of learning like IIM, IIT, IISER, CIPET, NISER, ICT-IOCL have been established in Odisha, the minister said.               He further said, "The New Education Policy (NEP) will enable regionally rooted industry-academia-govt partnership for the holistic development of the region. Koraput is rich in tribal diversity and NEP 2020 focusing on a broad-based and creative curricula will enable CUO to provide more opportunities for disadvantaged students and also promote research-based tribal and anthropological studies in Odisha."             Pradhan also has urged the students and faculty of CUO to undertake innovative efforts to find better and bigger markets for organic products grown in Koraput such as the world- famous Koraput ginger.             Nishank said, "I am delighted to see the progress made by the institution in tuning its objectives and processes in accordance with the National Education Policy 2020. I am sure that the introduction of core science and new social science courses will add further quality dimensions to the existing faculties of CU Odisha." Nishank has also expressed happiness over the university's massive skill development programme which the institution has started in 12 districts of Odisha.

