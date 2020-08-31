Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyient to acquire Australia's IG Partners, strengthen capabilities in energy and mining sectors

Engineering and digital technology solutions company Cyient said on Monday it will acquire specialist Australian consulting firm IG Partners to expand its end-to-end offerings for the local and regional resources sector.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 31-08-2020 11:08 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 11:08 IST
Cyient to acquire Australia's IG Partners, strengthen capabilities in energy and mining sectors
Mining is an important focus industry and Australia a strategic region for Cyient's growth.. Image Credit: ANI

Engineering and digital technology solutions company Cyient said on Monday it will acquire specialist Australian consulting firm IG Partners to expand its end-to-end offerings for the local and regional resources sector. The acquisition will leverage synergies between Cyient's ability in operational efficiency, asset optimisation and digital transformation, and IG Partners' value creation and transformation in asset and capital-intensive industries.

Cyient has a growing presence in Australia providing solutions to the mining, oil and gas, rail, telecom, and utility industries. IG Partners was formed in 2012 and has a team consisting of partners, practice leads, consultants, project managers and analysts.

Cyient's Managing Director and CEO Krishna Bodanapu said mining is an important focus industry and Australia a strategic region for Cyient's growth. "Mining industry is getting transformed with the convergence of digital technologies. With this investment, the powerful synergy of Cyient's digital execution capabilities and IGP's advisory expertise creates a unique value proposition for the industry," he said in a statement.

IG Partners said it is intended that all its key management personnel will stay with the business under Cyient ownership. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Equity parameters reverse early gains, banking stocks take a hit

Equity benchmark indices wiped out early gains and slipped into the negative terrain around noon on Monday as profit booking accelerated in banking and financial stocks. At 12 noon, the BSE SP Sensex up down by 226 points or 0.57 per cent a...

Girl, 3, survives wild skyride caught in tail of giant kite

A three-year-old girl entangled in the tail of a giant kite survived a terrifying ride after being swept more than 100 feet 30 metres into the air during a kite festival in Taiwan, video footage posted on social media on Sunday showed. Horr...

20 arrested in UP for not complying with govt order on religious gatherings

Twenty people, including three women, have been arrested for not complying with government order on religious gatherings and taking out processions on Muharram, and getting into confrontations with the police while been prevented from doing...

EXPLAINER-Whoever takes over, next Japan PM faces daunting challenges

The successor to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is resigning because of poor health, faces a daunting list of economic, diplomatic and security issues.Abes Liberal Democratic Party LDP will choose its next party president on Sept. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020