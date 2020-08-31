Cyient to acquire Australia's IG Partners, strengthen capabilities in energy and mining sectors

Engineering and digital technology solutions company Cyient said on Monday it will acquire specialist Australian consulting firm IG Partners to expand its end-to-end offerings for the local and regional resources sector. The acquisition will leverage synergies between Cyient's ability in operational efficiency, asset optimisation and digital transformation, and IG Partners' value creation and transformation in asset and capital-intensive industries.

Cyient has a growing presence in Australia providing solutions to the mining, oil and gas, rail, telecom, and utility industries. IG Partners was formed in 2012 and has a team consisting of partners, practice leads, consultants, project managers and analysts.

Cyient's Managing Director and CEO Krishna Bodanapu said mining is an important focus industry and Australia a strategic region for Cyient's growth. "Mining industry is getting transformed with the convergence of digital technologies. With this investment, the powerful synergy of Cyient's digital execution capabilities and IGP's advisory expertise creates a unique value proposition for the industry," he said in a statement.

IG Partners said it is intended that all its key management personnel will stay with the business under Cyient ownership. (ANI)