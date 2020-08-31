Hyundai Mobis Offers Hand-picked Deals in Hyundai Mobility Membership Program

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Mobis India Limited, an established player in manufacturing high-quality automotive parts and accessories for Hyundai Motors in India has strategically partnered with Hyundai Motors India to offer just about everything related to ease of Mobility for a man who wants to navigate safely while enjoying all comforts! Speaking on the occasion Mr. Woosuk Leem, Managing Director, AS Parts Division, Mobis India remarked, “Customer delight and satisfaction are the cornerstones of our company. Life on the fast track and meeting deadlines demands a host of solutions and services which needs immediate attention. Hence, we have launched an attractive programe in a phased manner for our loyal customers. Through our partnership with Hyundai Motors and the Hyundai Mobility Membership Program (MMP), we are not only making Hyundai Genuine Accessories readily accessible but also extending additional discounts &benefits to Hyundai car owners.” Detailing further, Mr. Leem added, “Battling COVID-19 is not easy especially when one is on the move. Hence our latest collection of Hyundai Mobis’ Kavach accessories will be available which includes Hyundai Genuine Humidifier, Hyundai Genuine Vacuum Cleaner and Hyundai Genuine Temperature Gun - all helps you in maintaining health and hygiene to navigate your journey safely. All these benefits can be redeemed at any Hyundai dealerships on a pan India basis. The deals are very attractive and the services are prompt and effective.” Glimpse of the Mobility Membership Program So look no further, just sit back and enjoy your ride, as the best deals are a click away!iOS users: apps.apple.com/in/app/hyundai-mobility-membership/id1526843771Android users: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mobiquest.mmphyundai About Mobis IndiaIncepted in 1977, Hyundai Mobis has carved a distinct niche for itself as a major automotive parts manufacturer worldwide. Mobis India supplies After-sales Parts and accessories to approx. 4,800,000 Hyundai cars running on Indian roads. It enjoys a wide network of its own Parts Distribution Centers (PDCs) operating in the four Metropolitan cities and Hyundai Authorized Dealers/MOBIS Authorized Distributors spread across India. Operating across the globe,it has over 250 million Hyundai cars running on overseas market roads. MOBIS India exports After-sales Parts and accessories through its network of Overseas Distributors. For further information, please contact www.HyundaiMobisIN.com. Image 1: Mr. Woosuk Leem, MD, AS Parts Division, Mobis IndiaImage 2: Mobies brand pageImage 3: Hyundai Genuine Accessories by Mobis PWRPWR