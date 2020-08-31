Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hyundai Mobis Offers Hand-picked Deals in Hyundai Mobility Membership Program

Through our partnership with Hyundai Motors and the Hyundai Mobility Membership Program (MMP), we are not only making Hyundai Genuine Accessories readily accessible but also extending additional discounts &benefits to Hyundai car owners.” Detailing further, Mr. Leem added, “Battling COVID-19 is not easy especially when one is on the move.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 14:30 IST
Hyundai Mobis Offers Hand-picked Deals in Hyundai Mobility Membership Program

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)Mobis India Limited, an established player in manufacturing high-quality automotive parts and accessories for Hyundai Motors in India has strategically partnered with Hyundai Motors India to offer just about everything related to ease of Mobility for a man who wants to navigate safely while enjoying all comforts! Speaking on the occasion Mr. Woosuk Leem, Managing Director, AS Parts Division, Mobis India remarked, “Customer delight and satisfaction are the cornerstones of our company. Life on the fast track and meeting deadlines demands a host of solutions and services which needs immediate attention. Hence, we have launched an attractive programe in a phased manner for our loyal customers. Through our partnership with Hyundai Motors and the Hyundai Mobility Membership Program (MMP), we are not only making Hyundai Genuine Accessories readily accessible but also extending additional discounts &benefits to Hyundai car owners.” Detailing further, Mr. Leem added, “Battling COVID-19 is not easy especially when one is on the move. Hence our latest collection of Hyundai Mobis’ Kavach accessories will be available which includes Hyundai Genuine Humidifier, Hyundai Genuine Vacuum Cleaner and Hyundai Genuine Temperature Gun - all helps you in maintaining health and hygiene to navigate your journey safely. All these benefits can be redeemed at any Hyundai dealerships on a pan India basis. The deals are very attractive and the services are prompt and effective.” Glimpse of the Mobility Membership Program So look no further, just sit back and enjoy your ride, as the best deals are a click away!iOS users: apps.apple.com/in/app/hyundai-mobility-membership/id1526843771Android users: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mobiquest.mmphyundai About Mobis IndiaIncepted in 1977, Hyundai Mobis has carved a distinct niche for itself as a major automotive parts manufacturer worldwide. Mobis India supplies After-sales Parts and accessories to approx. 4,800,000 Hyundai cars running on Indian roads. It enjoys a wide network of its own Parts Distribution Centers (PDCs) operating in the four Metropolitan cities and Hyundai Authorized Dealers/MOBIS Authorized Distributors spread across India. Operating across the globe,it has over 250 million Hyundai cars running on overseas market roads. MOBIS India exports After-sales Parts and accessories through its network of Overseas Distributors. For further information, please contact www.HyundaiMobisIN.com. Image 1: Mr. Woosuk Leem, MD, AS Parts Division, Mobis IndiaImage 2: Mobies brand pageImage 3: Hyundai Genuine Accessories by Mobis PWRPWR

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung launches Wi-Fi enabled Wind-Free ACs in India

Samsung on Monday launched a new range of Wind-Free air conditioners ACs with PM 1.0 filtration capability in India. The new line-up ACs are Wi-Fi enabled and are suitable for both residential and commercial applications.Priced starting Rs ...

Turkey's economy shrinks nearly 10% in Q2 under pandemic impact

Turkeys economy contracted by 9.9 in the second quarter as a coronavirus lockdown brought activity to a near standstill, according to data on Monday that showed its worst year-over-year performance in a decade. While less precipitous than e...

Turkey's economy shrinks by nearly 10% in Q2 during lockdown

Turkeys economy contracted by 9.9 per cent in the second quarter of the year from the previous three-month period in the wake of lockdown measures put in place to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, officials figures showed Monday. Though t...

SRF board approves fund raising of up to Rs 1,000 crore

Chemicals firm&#160;SRF on Monday said its board has approved plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through&#160;a combination of issuance of equity shares and non convertible debentures NCDs. In a regulatory filing, SRF Ltd said its board ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020