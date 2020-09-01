Virx.in - Exactly What the Doctors Needed

Left Menu
On the patient app, patients can upload their records and send them to their doctor or share them on a permissions basis. SAN Innovative Systems Pvt. Ltd – a digital healthcare organization is also known for its other healthcare applications such as the Life Card Business Intelligence suite of clinical management products, DizzBoard – an online disease notification system and a blood donor requirement management network.

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaBusiness Wire India The launch of ViRx – a business app created by a doctor for doctors is timely; as opinion continues to grow for a change of focus for healthcare delivery in these changing times. Dr. Vishakhadutt Patil, a doctor focused on designing digital solutions for the healthcare domain, clarifies, “Our Doctors must be the central pillar of this movement. Simply because there is one doctor for every 1,456 Indians, a doctor can offer consultation to more than 1000 people, only if a Virtual Clinic is made available.” In India, where the doctors to population is considerably lower than that recommended by WHO – doctors are already putting themselves and their patients at a huge risk whenever they see a patient in their clinic.

Dr. Vishakhadutt Patil and his team at SAN INNOVATIVE SYSTEMS, have developed a Cloud based Application – ViRx - specifically to help doctors establish their virtual clinics. With increasing use of the Smartphone in India, this ViRX mobile application can be used by doctors to get paid for their video consultations, issue digital prescriptions, keep video records of consultations as well as medical records, and also keep track of their payments. Doctors can set up their own consultation fees, which patients pay before consultation and the payment goes directly to the doctor’s bank account.

There is a patient version too that is easy to use and helps automatically connect a patient to their doctor via the patient’s mobile number. For easy accessibility both apps are in English, Hindi and Marathi. ViRx can also be used in clinic where video consulting on a tablet device placed in the examination room can ensure safe distancing The basic version of ViRx is free Doctors can use this version before opting to go for the premium version. ViRx can be used anywhere in India and is activated with a simple click. It is more than just a telemedicine solution. It is a business application that includes clinical management, accounts and payment tracking, virtually unlimited video and audio records and customized patient management.

It offers two modes – remote and clinic consulting mode. On the patient app, patients can upload their records and send them to their doctor or share them on a permissions basis.

SAN Innovative Systems Pvt. Ltd – a digital healthcare organization is also known for its other healthcare applications such as the Life Card Business Intelligence suite of clinical management products, DizzBoard – an online disease notification system and a blood donor requirement management network. It also has its own healthcare portal, www.doctorni.com While our prime minister has announced a special policy on healthcare in India 0n 15th Aug. the question is, what should be the basis of healthcare delivery in changing times? Life Card – a comprehensive health ID based integrated clinical management system has been doing exactly what the new health policy envisions. Life Card is a data management and reporting system that can be used for decision making based on trends analysis, statistical correlation, smart self-learning technologies, and effective projections of progress and costs. It encompasses a set of services and products that can effectively interface with other existing and legacy systems and can migrate data. It also has a permissions-based data sharing framework that allows records to be accessed by multiple stakeholders based on existing or assigned access rights.

