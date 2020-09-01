Future Skills, Resilience, Diversity & Inclusion to Enable Organizations to Growth at 2020 India Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky(R)

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future skills, resilience, diversity & inclusion would take centre stage at the upcoming 2020 India Edition of House of Rose Professional's Break the ceiling touch the sky® - the success and leadership summit for women, to be held virtually on Sept 16, 2020. In keeping with the volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous (VUCA) times, the summit will focus on best practices for leadership, diversity & inclusion and success that will help organizations and their leadership to steer their businesses through these challenging times and back to growth. The summit will be led by a field of top speakers including Christina Ruggiero, CEO, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt Ltd; Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison world; Dr Lisa Coleman, SVP - Global Inclusion and Strategic Innovation, New York University; Kaushik Mitra, VP and CFO, PepsiCo India, Richa Arora, President, Packaged Foods, India, Tata Consumer Products; Avishkar Mehrotra, Chief People Officer, Walmart India; Manoj Adlakha, SVP & Country Manager – India Business and CEO, American Express Banking Corp., India; Mohit Anand, Managing Director, Kellogg India and South Asia; Madhulika Mathur, Co-Founder, WeddingSutra.com; Alex von Behr, President vBA Consulting, Senior Advisor, House of Rose Professional and former Global Chief Customer officer, Unilever; Julie Lewis, Best-selling author and Resilience expert; Krishna Raghavan, Chief People Officer, Flipkart; Niranjani C., Finance Director, Hershey India; Pramod Agarwal, former CFO Global Hair Care, Procter & Gamble; Brian Peters, former Mr. Universe and Financial sales expert; Ranu Gupta, leadership development expert, executive coach and Board advisor and Lara Balsara Vajifdar, Executive Director, Madison World.

Christina Ruggiero, CEO, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd, said, "Diversity is at the heart of our business. We are making good progress in unlocking the full potential of our leaders with equal access to development and opportunity. Our business is pleased to be a partner of Break the ceiling touch the sky® which will give participants an opportunity to learn from others, share best practices, and define the interventions that are further required, as we go forward." Tina Bagalke, Chief Global Diversity and Engagement Officer, PepsiCo commented, "Diversity has been a part of PepsiCo's DNA since our founding in 1965, and today raising the bar on talent and diversity is a central pillar of our winning culture. We know that our success depends on having a workforce that reflects PepsiCo's broad-range of consumers, customers, and communities. That's why we work every day to ensure that our team is empowered and free to bring their true selves to work and why our brands , through initiatives like Championing Female Farmers and closing the crop gap or initiatives like Doritos Rainbow, we celebrate our values of diversity and inclusion. It's also why PepsiCo is deeply proud of our relationship with Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky, as it works to enable more women and diverse talent to reach the pinnacle of their careers." Hiten Sheth, Managing Director, Knitex Ecott commented, "Diversity & inclusion are core to our business. We are delighted to be a sponsor for the 2020 India Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky and look forward to learning from the best practices of other companies and reapplying them within our own Company and contributing towards the advancement of gender diversity in India." Commented Anthony A. Rose, Chairman and CEO, House of Rose Professional and best-selling author of the book Break the Ceiling, Touch the Sky: success secrets of the world's most inspirational women which inspired the summit,"Break the ceiling touch the sky® is a unique opportunity for Companies to learn and build sustainable strategies to unlock the full impact of a diverse and inclusive workforce. Our 2020 India Online edition has been curated to specifically equip organizations with the best practices for success in this new VUCA world and respond with agility to these new realities." Coca-Cola is a World sponsor of the summit. PepsiCo is a Platinum sponsor. Ecott is a Gold sponsor. The Singapore International Chamber of Commerce (SICC), ENACTUS and NHRDN (The National HRD Network Mumbai Chapter) are Network Partners for the 2020 India Edition of Break the ceiling touch the sky. For details please visit www.houseofroseprofessional.com.

House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd® operates across the Talent, Training and Transformation businesses. The Company owns Break the ceiling touch the sky®, Dream Job International® and CEOSmith® brands. For sponsorship/news media/participation inquiries contact: Anthony A. Rose House of Rose Professional Pte. Ltd.

