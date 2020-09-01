European shares trim gains after weak inflation data, Tech outperforms

Left Menu
So any changes in policy would likely be to step up purchases of government bonds even further." A recovery in local manufacturing activity continued through August, a survey showed. British blue-chip stocks weighed on the STOXX 600, as they fell in catch-up trade after a holiday on Monday.

01-09-2020
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

European shares trimmed early gains on Tuesday due to losses in British blue chips and weak euro zone inflation data, while the technology sector led gains on the back of major Apple suppliers. Apple suppliers in the region rose after the iPhone maker was reported to have asked suppliers to make at least 75 million 5G phones for later this year, propping up the technology index.

STMicroelectronics, Dialog Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies and ASML were up between 0.9% and 3.3%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index traded 0.1% higher after rising as much as 0.8%. The benchmark index has fallen behind its Wall Street peers this year, sticking to a tight trading range since June amid signs of a stalling euro zone economic recovery.

Inflation in the bloc turned negative last month for the first time since May 2016, putting further pressure on the European Central Bank to inject yet more stimulus to generate price growth which has undershot its target for over seven years. "It gives the central bank more reason to continue what it has been trying to do for a while now, which is to get price levels up. From today's figures, you can conclude that they have not been very successful," said Teeuwe Mevissen, Senior Market Economist at Rabobank in Amsterdam.

"The ECB has signalled that they would not like to lower interest rates any further. So any changes in policy would likely be to step up purchases of government bonds even further." A recovery in local manufacturing activity continued through August, a survey showed.

British blue-chip stocks weighed on the STOXX 600, as they fell in catch-up trade after a holiday on Monday. Travel and leisure stocks were among the worst performers. Financial stocks, particularly EU banks, were set for a second straight day of losses. Rabobank's Mevissen said recent selling in financials was driven by expectations of an increased amount of bankruptcies in the second half of the year, due to the impact of the novel coronavirus.

China-sensitive sectors such as basic resources rose after robust manufacturing data from the country pushed up base metal prices. Telecom Italia fell 0.8% after its board approved a sale of a minority stake in its last-mile grid to U.S. investment firm KKR, while endorsing a government plan to create a single ultra-fast network with rival Open Fiber.

