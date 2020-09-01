Left Menu
Development News Edition

Statement of the car producer Tatra regarding the Indian MoD´s decision on VAEPL

Current owner of the carmaker, Czech company TATRA TRUCKS a.s. co-owned by Czech entrepreneurs Michal Strnad and René Matera politely asks Indian media to take into account and hopefully inform in their articles and reports, that carmaker TATRA is no longer in wrong hands which is the reality for more than seven years already Pavel Lazar, CEO of TATRA TRUCKS, says: "We learned recently about the decision of Ministry of Defence of India to prohibit further business activities of the company VAEPL.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 01-09-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 15:57 IST
Statement of the car producer Tatra regarding the Indian MoD´s decision on VAEPL
Representative image.

Ministry of Defence of India on 24th of August 2020 announced its decision to prohibit further business activities of the company Vectra Advanced Engineering Pvt. Ltd. (VAEPL) related to the entrepreneur Ravinder Kumar Rishi, a former shareholder of the Czech company TATRA a.s., which used to own the car producer TATRA until the year 2013. The current owner of the carmaker, Czech company TATRA TRUCKS a.s. co-owned by Czech entrepreneurs Michal Strnad and René Matera politely asks Indian media to take into account and hopefully inform in their articles and reports, that carmaker TATRA is no longer in wrong hands which is the reality for more than seven years already

Pavel Lazar, CEO of TATRA TRUCKS, says: "We learned recently about the decision of Ministry of Defence of India to prohibit further business activities of the company VAEPL. On one hand, we can be happy that justice in the business world in this particular case prevails. On the other hand, it reopened the old wounds which TATRA suffered on the Indian market. Our trucks are superb products uniquely suited for harsh environments and difficult missions. We are sad that the public image of our products is still influenced by the failure of people who used to represent TATRA on the Indian market a long time ago."TATRA, the oldest factory with continuous production of transport vehicles, have already paid dearly for what happened. In 2013 Tatra, partly as the consequence of the corruption scandal in India, went nearly bankrupt and was overtaken via auction by the new owners, Czech entrepreneurs Jaroslav Strnad and René Matera. The current owners and management, with great help from the authorities including the Czech ministry of defense and the Czech embassy in India, worked incredibly hard to repair the reputational damage in India and return to this prestigious market. Pavel Lazar adds: "We believe that the proven long-term cooperation with our respected Indian partner, the BEML company, will be beneficial for both Tatra and its Indian clients not only in the military but also in the civil market."

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

ICAI to come out with forensic accounting, investigation standards

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI plans to come out with a detailed set of forensic accounting and investigation standards by the end of December. Addressing a virtual press conference on Tuesday, ICAI President Atul Kuma...

Two held for smuggling liquor from Telangana to Andhra

Police officials have arrested two persons on Tuesday for allegedly smuggling over 100 liquor bottles from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh, said police. The two accused have been identified as Devarakonda Srinivas Rao and Devarakonda Rajesh, wh...

Trump to ask U.S. appeals court to keep tax returns from Manhattan prosecutor

Lawyers for Donald Trump will ask a federal appeals court on Tuesday to block the Manhattan district attorney from accessing the U.S. presidents tax returns in connection with a criminal probe of his business practices. Trump has spent a ye...

Assam Assembly pays tributes to Mukherjee

The Assam Assembly on Tuesday paid tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee and termed his death as an irreparable loss to the country. After the Question Hour, Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami adjourned the House for five minutes when he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020