Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonalika tractor reports 59pc jump in tractor sales in August

In August, we have recorded highest-ever domestic growth of 80 per cent with overall sales at 10,206 tractors, making it fourth consecutive month for us to have achieved a new record high and beating estimated industry growth of 73 per cent," said Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 17:58 IST
Sonalika tractor reports 59pc jump in tractor sales in August

Sonalika Tractors on Tuesday reported a 59 per cent jump in its total sales to 10,206 units in August as compared to 6,412 tractors sold in the year-ago period. Sonalika Tractor beat its sales record in July, registering the highest-ever domestic growth of 80 per cent in the previous month with 8,205 tractors as compared to 4,560 sales in the same period last year, the company said in a release.

The total sales, including exports stood at 10,206 tractors in August as compared to 6,412 tractors in the same period last year, it said. “There is an upsurge in demand for tractors and we have been able to meet this growing demand. In August, we have recorded highest-ever domestic growth of 80 per cent with overall sales at 10,206 tractors, making it fourth consecutive month for us to have achieved a new record high and beating estimated industry growth of 73 per cent," said Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group.   The cumulative growth during April-August was 27.1 per cent, which is highest in the entire tractor industry, helping Sonalika Tractors secure top position in the domestic growth, he said. Mittal said demand is expected to remain healthy, owing to higher kharif sowing  and good  monsoons coupled with increasing preference of farmers towards mechanisation, adding, the company is geared up for the upcoming festive season, which usually contributes 40-45 per cent of overall volumes. "External conducive factors clubbed with our healthy national brand presence, strong dealer network and depots along with right tractor models customised for state/applications and a vertical integrated plant, we are well positioned to capitalise on the positive sentiments and continue our growth momentum by outpacing industry growth," Mittal said. Sonalika Tractors has 24 deports and a network of 983 dealers pan-India. Farmers are majorly oriented towards application-based farming and there has been an increased demand for customised tractors to address the specialized needs, the company said. Along with the demand for tractors, there is an increased demand for specialised implements as well, it added.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Porn star Ron Jeremy faces 20 more sex charges; Scaled-down Venice film festival hopes to shake off virus gloom and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.BTS score a first for Korean band on Billboard chart with DynamiteK-Pop band BTS roared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles charts in the United States on Monday, becoming ...

Makhotso Sotyu opens garden during launch of National Arbor Month

A memorial garden has been opened to honour all South Africans who have succumbed to COVID-19, as well as all frontline professionals and staff who have worked tirelessly to treat patients with the virus.Deputy Minister of Environment, Fore...

97 people who tested sero-negative in NCDC survey had been infected with COVID-19 earlier

A sero-prevalence survey in Delhi did not find antibodies against the novel coronavirus in the blood of 97 out of 208 people who had previously tested positive for COVID-19, with the National Centre for Disease Control saying it indicates t...

Assam govt spent over Rs 730 cr on COVID-19 management

The Assam government on Tuesday said it has spent more than Rs 730 crore for various expenses related to management of COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Out of the total Rs 730.72 crore spent, Rs 579.9 crore was released by the state health a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020