Lufthansa to operate 160 flights between India and Germany in September

India and Germany had signed a bilateral air bubble pact in July this year under which airlines of both the countries can operate special international flights with certain restrictions. In a press release, Lufthansa said, "In September, 10 weekly flights are scheduled for each of these city pairings -- Delhi-Frankfurt, Delhi-Munich, Mumbai-Frankfurt, Bangalore-Frankfurt." "In September alone, Lufthansa will be offering Indian customers 160 flights between India and Germany, more than five per day and more than four times as many as in August,' the release noted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 18:50 IST
Lufthansa on Tuesday said it would operate 160 flights between India and Germany in September, over four times more than in August. India and Germany had signed a bilateral air bubble pact in July this year under which airlines of both the countries can operate special international flights with certain restrictions.

In a press release, Lufthansa said, "In September, 10 weekly flights are scheduled for each of these city pairings -- Delhi-Frankfurt, Delhi-Munich, Mumbai-Frankfurt, Bangalore-Frankfurt." "In September alone, Lufthansa will be offering Indian customers 160 flights between India and Germany, more than five per day and more than four times as many as in August,' the release noted. George Ettiyil, Lufthansa's Senior Sales Director for South Asia, said, "This clearly reflects the ongoing high demand for international air travel to and from India, one of the world's most important aviation markets." Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since July, India has established separate bilateral air bubbles with countries like the US, the UK, France, Germany, the UAE, Qatar and the Maldives. India is negotiating with 13 other countries to establish similar bubbles..

