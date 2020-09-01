Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Inter-district travel permitted in long-distance trains

While restrictions have not been eased for local trains, frequency of special long-distance trains, which are currently being plied, also remains unchanged, the official said. Passenger reservation system has been enabled and starting September 2, people can travel in long-distance trains only on reserved tickets, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 20:22 IST
Maha: Inter-district travel permitted in long-distance trains

Inter-district travel will now be permitted on special long-distance trains as per the Maharashtra government's latest set of guidelines for the COVID-19 "unlock" phase, a railway official said on Tuesday. While restrictions have not been eased for local trains, frequency of special long-distance trains, which are currently being plied, also remains unchanged, the official said.

Passenger reservation system has been enabled and starting September 2, people can travel in long-distance trains only on reserved tickets, he said. This travel will be restricted on special trains, which are being plied to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states, he said, adding that the railways is currently running 32 such trains and there will be no change in the frequency.

Earlier, long-distance trains were only running from the station of origin to the destination, without any stops in between. However, these trains will now stop at various stations in the state along the way depending on their scheduled stops, the official added.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

'Game of Thrones' creators to adapt Chinese sci-fi trilogy for Netflix

The creators of televisions Game of Thrones are to adapt a best selling Chinese science-fiction book trilogy for a Netflix series. Netflix said on Tuesday that the English-language adaptation will cover all three of the award-winning Chines...

Canada has huge trade opportunity for Indian exporters: Report

Canada has an overall annual import bill of over USD 450 billion, which offers a huge trade opportunity for Indian exporters, according to a report. Of the USD 453 billion import opportunity, Indian exports to Canada stood at a meagre USD 2...

17 deaths, 1,694 fresh virus cases in Haryana

Seventeen more people died from coronavirus in Haryana on Tuesday as the state reported a record daily spike in cases for the second consecutive day with 1,694 fresh infections. The state had reported its highest single-day spike in cases o...

Amid talks with Israel, UAE pursuit of stealth jets rumbles in background

Amid historic normalization talks between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, American officials spent a morning at an Abu Dhabi airbase housing U.S. stealth jets which the Gulf state hopes to buy despite Israeli objections.White House sen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020