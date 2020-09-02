HMSI sales in August drops 2 pc at 4,43,969 units

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday reported 2 per cent decline in its total sales at 4,43,969 units in August. The company had sold a total of 4,52,551 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales last month stood at 4,28,231 units as against 4,25,664 units, a growth of 1 per cent, it said adding this was the first time in the ongoing fiscal that its domestic sales breached the 4 lakh units mark. Exports during the month stood at 15,738 units as against 26,887 units in August last year. Commenting on the sales performance, HMSI Director – Sales & Marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria said,"In August, over 90 per cent of our network is back to business and we are seeing some green shoots with higher customer enquiries." The company's domestic sales crossed 4 lakh units mark for the first time this fiscal on the back of improved supplies and higher utilisation of production capacity, he added.

"With festivals approaching, our line-up of 14 models, including our latest motorcycle Hornet 2.0 will excite new customers," Guleria said. Last month, the company launched its Hornet 2.0 motorcycle price starting Rs 1,26,345 (ex-showroom, Gurgaon).