Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong stocks fall as energy, financial firms retreat

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Wednesday, weighed down by energy and financial firms. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 64.76 points or 0.26% at 25,120.09. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1%, while the IT sector rose 1.98%, the financial sector ended 1.01% lower.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 14:21 IST
Hong Kong stocks fall as energy, financial firms retreat

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Wednesday, weighed down by energy and financial firms. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 64.76 points or 0.26% at 25,120.09. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.12% to 10,000.96. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1%, while the IT sector rose 1.98%, the financial sector ended 1.01% lower. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was China Resources Land Ltd , which gained 5.85%, while the biggest loser was China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd, which fell 3.21%. ** Heavyweight banking shares retreated by 0.9%, as first-half profit falls in some of the biggest lenders continued to weigh on sentiment. ** Hong Kong shares of YTO Express (International) Holdings surged by 259.3% on Wednesday after Alibaba Group said it plans to purchase a 12% stake in the Chinese courier company for 6.6 billion yuan. Its Shanghai shares also jumped by their 10% daily limit. ** The U.S. Trade Representative's office said it extended China tariff exclusions for several goods, including smart watches and certain medical masks, through the end of 2020, rather than renewing the previous one-year extensions. ** Some analysts have warned that the current high market valuations of U.S. shares may lead to profit-taking, and pressure Hong Kong shares lower. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.17% at 3,404.80 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.04%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.89%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.47%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.8251 per U.S. dollar at 08:08 GMT, 0.04% firmer than the previous close of 6.8275.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

BTS label Big Hit Entertainment IPO to raise up to $811 mln

Big Hit Entertainment, the management label of hugely popular South Korean K-Pop group BTS, said on Wednesday it plans to raise up to 962.6 billion won 811 million in its planned initial public offering IPO.The IPO is one of the most highly...

UN says new polio outbreak in Sudan caused by oral vaccine

The World Health Organisation says a new polio outbreak in Sudan is linked to an ongoing vaccine-sparked epidemic in Chad a week after the UN health agency declared the African continent free of the wild polio virus. In a statement this we...

HC permits Parsis to pray at community temple on Thursday

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday allowed the Parsi community in Mumbai to offer Farvardiyan prayers at the Doongerwadi tower of silence here for a day on Thursday after the Maharashtra government denied permission for the same. The court ...

Gautam Adani says airports to create adjacencies for group businesses

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Wednesday said his ports-to-energy conglomerate acquiring a controlling stake in Mumbai airport will help expand its existing portfolio of six airports and create strategic adjacencies for the groups other busine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020