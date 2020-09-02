Left Menu
Edu Brain Overseas Announce Virtual International Internships 2021

Edu Brain International Internships program is the key for improvement of research-based education for universities and students as per the NEP 2020. The Students can choose project based, Market research, Analysis, and many more virtual internship topics to Learn as per international standards and can Build certified global network.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 14:38 IST
New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Edu Brain Group has introduced its International Internships 2021 program where Students can remotely complete their international internship. With the (COVID-19) pandemic ramping up, students have faced lots of limitations but Edu Brain persevering through virtual internships to help students to meet their requirements. Edu Brain Virtual international internship has widened the scope of learning as it ensures building up the career-relevant skills and getting internationally recognized, fostering intercultural experience without even travelling overseas. Edu Brain International Internships program is the key for improvement of research-based education for universities and students as per the NEP 2020.

The Students can choose project based, Market research, Analysis, and many more virtual internship topics to Learn as per international standards and can Build certified global network. Now students can easily learn and earn at Edu Brain’s Virtual international internship programme. The aspirants of Hospitality, Management, Engineering and Law field from any university and institution can apply globally certified virtual or physical internships or job training with Top 100 best companies of Singapore, New Zealand, Dubai, UK, US, Canada and many more in their required field.

The candidate Age required minimum is 18 years, The Stipend based on intern subject and training module allowed as per their academic structure. Students can choose hours based or day based international internships along with their regular studies. Remotely and they will get one on one mentorships from industry leaders as per their area of interest and expertise. Som Sharma is a pioneer and visionary in the field of Vocational Training and consultancy. Founder of (Edu Brain Group) based out of Delhi with overseas branches and 15 glorious years in service to industry Enterprising Sharma is also the Managing Director and Co-Founder of Education Brains Pvt. limited and owns overseas company that is Edu Brain Overseas Project Management Services in Dubai. He has taken all his enterprises to the heights. To be the part of this internship programme Register now at: www.edubrainoverseas.com.

About Edu Brain Group Edu Brain Overseas part of Edu Brain group in nurturing these aspirations and helping millions of Indians and hundreds of educational institutions get ready for the world. One of the largest education consultancies in Delhi (India) & Dubai represents over 300 education institutions globally. Our network of 10 offices India & overseas emphasizes Internship, placements, and Study abroad. Image: Som Sharma Founder of Edu Brain Group PWR PWR

