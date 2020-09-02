Left Menu
Volkswagen commences bookings for automatic trims of Polo, Vento

The automatic variants of the Polo offer a fuel economy of 16.47 kmpl while for the Vento it would be 16.35 kmpl, the automaker said. Prospective customers can book the models online or by visiting the nearest dealership, it added. Deliveries of the Polo GT TSI and Vento Highline Plus automatic transmission will begin from September 15, the automaker noted.

02-09-2020
Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Wednesday said it has commenced bookings for automatic variants of BS-VI compliant Polo and  Vento models. The Polo GT trim is priced at Rs 9.67 lakh while Vento Highline Plus variant is tagged at Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Both the trims now come with one-litre petrol engine mated with six speed automatic transmission. "At Volkswagen, our brand philosophy is to be a premium accessible car manufacturer in India. With that intention, we are launching our automatic variant on the BS-VI Polo and Vento," Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Director Steffen Knapp said in a statement.

The automatic trims offer customers performance and enhanced fun-to-drive experience, resonating with company's maximum power and minimum consumption ideology, he added. The automatic variants of the Polo offer a fuel economy of 16.47 kmpl while for the Vento it would be 16.35 kmpl, the automaker said.

Prospective customers can book the models online or by visiting the nearest dealership, it added. Deliveries of the Polo GT TSI and Vento Highline Plus automatic transmission will begin from September 15, the automaker noted.

