Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudden capping of MEIS benefits for exporters at Rs 2 cr to seriously affect traders: FIEO

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Sharad Kumar Saraf said exports that will be made during September-December, 2020 are based on the orders, which have already been negotiated much earlier, factoring the existing Merchant Export from India Scheme (MEIS) benefit. These benefits are part of the export competitiveness and therefore the sudden change will affect the exporters' financially as buyers are not going to revise their prices upward, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 16:27 IST
Sudden capping of MEIS benefits for exporters at Rs 2 cr to seriously affect traders: FIEO
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The government's decision to cap export incentives under MEIS scheme at Rs 2 crore per exporter on outbound shipments made during September-December, 2020 is going to "seriously" affect traders, FIEO said on Wednesday. Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Sharad Kumar Saraf said exports that will be made during September-December, 2020 are based on the orders, which have already been negotiated much earlier, factoring the existing Merchant Export from India Scheme (MEIS) benefit.

These benefits are part of the export competitiveness and therefore the sudden change will affect the exporters' financially as buyers are not going to revise their prices upward, he added. "However, the sudden imposition of a cap of Rs 2 crore per IEC (Import Export Code), on MEIS benefit of exports made during September 1 to December 31, 2020, is going to seriously affect exporters, whose numbers may not be very large, but their contribution to exports warrant a revisit to the imposition of the cap," Saraf said.

The government on Tuesday capped export incentives under the scheme at Rs 2 crore per exporter on outbound shipments made during the period from September 1 to December 31, 2020. He also expressed concern over the financial outlay of Rs 5,000 crore given for exports during September-December, 2020 with the condition that if claims exceed this limit, the ceiling may further be revised downwards.

"This will create huge uncertainty as those eligible for a cap of Rs 2 crore will not be able to factor even such benefits in their exports. Clarity is also required whether any change in the MEIS rate will be notified for those who are not affected by the cap if the amount of Rs 5,000 crore is exhausted," Saraf said. Further, he urged the government to extend the MEIS till March 31, 2021, coterminous with the existing Foreign Trade Policy.

The RoDTEP (Remission of Duties or Taxes on Export Product) committee has started the work, but the industry is facing challenges in providing the data due to frequent local lockdowns, non-availability of transport and non-functioning of auditors. "Moreover, fixation of rate for over 10,000 items at 8 digits would be a time-consuming exercise, particularly as it has to meet the discipline of WTO," Saraf noted.

The extension in the MEIS Scheme till March 2021 will help in a smooth rolling of the RoDTEP scheme as well since the scheme is going to stay for zero-rating of exports, he said.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Unlock 4.0: Restaurants, bars gear up to reopen in Chandigarh

Restaurants and bars are all set to reopen in Chandigarh after the Central government and Union Territory administration allowed operations as part of Unlock 4.0 amid the COVID-19 outbreak. These restaurants and bars will be opened after a ...

Saudi Arabia to allow Israel-UAE flights pass through its airspace

Saudi Arabia has agreed to allow flights between Israel and United Arab Emirates to pass through its airspace. The Times of Israel reported citing Saudi press agency that Saudi Arabia will allow passage in its airspace to flights to and fro...

Sub-inspector, 2 constables suspended for bribery

Hyderabad, Sept 2 PTI A sub-inspector of police andtwo constables were on Wednesday suspended for allegedlyaccepting bribes from some accused persons who stored gutkha,a banned tobacco product, police saidRachakonda Police Commissioner Mahe...

PM CARES Fund got Rs 3,076-cr in just five days: Account statement

The PM CARES Fund, set up in March to deal with emergency situations like the COVID-19 pandemic, received Rs 3,076.62 crore in just five days of its formation, as per an account statement made public by the fund on Wednesday. The receipt an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020