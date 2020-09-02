Saudi Arabia to allow 'all countries' to fly over its skies

Saudi Arabia to allow 'all countries' to fly over its skiesPTI | Dubai | Updated: 02-09-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 16:27 IST
Saudi Arabia says it will allow flights "from all countries" to cross its skies to reach the United Arab Emirates
The Saudi Press Agency announcement on Wednesday comes just days after Saudi Arabia allowed the first direct Israeli commercial passenger flight to use its airspace to reach the UAE, signaling acquiescence for a breakthrough US-brokered deal by the United Arab Emirates to normalise relations with Israel.
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Saudi Press Agency
- Israeli
ALSO READ
Trump expects Saudi Arabia to join UAE-Israel deal
Strained ties with Saudi Arabia, UAE-Israel peace deal put Pakistan in tough spot
Pak denies report of rift with Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia detains in-law of former intelligence official, says family
Saudi Arabia to allow Israel-UAE flights pass through its airspace