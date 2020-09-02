Left Menu
Saudi Arabia to allow 'all countries' to fly over its skies

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 02-09-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 16:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Saudi Arabia says it will allow flights "from all countries" to cross its skies to reach the United Arab Emirates

The Saudi Press Agency announcement on Wednesday comes just days after Saudi Arabia allowed the first direct Israeli commercial passenger flight to use its airspace to reach the UAE, signaling acquiescence for a breakthrough US-brokered deal by the United Arab Emirates to normalise relations with Israel.

