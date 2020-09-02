Left Menu
Nearly 95 per cent of business leaders surveyed by Wipro see artificial intelligence (AI) as critical to being intelligent enterprises and yet only 17 per cent can leverage it across the entire organisation.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-09-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:09 IST
95 per cent business leaders consider AI critical but only 17 per cent leverage it: Wipro
The report amplifies the opportunity to gain a first-mover advantage to being intelligent. Image Credit: ANI

Nearly 95 per cent of business leaders surveyed by Wipro see artificial intelligence (AI) as critical to being intelligent enterprises and yet only 17 per cent can leverage it across the entire organisation. At the same time, while 80 per cent of organisations recognise the importance of being intelligent, only 17 per cent will classify their organisations as an intelligent enterprise, according to the 'State of Intelligent Enterprises' report released on Wednesday.

Wipro surveyed 300 respondents in the United Kingdom and the United States across key industry sectors like financial services, healthcare, technology, manufacturing, retail and consumer goods. The study emphasises that enterprises of the future will be built on a foundation of AI, analytics, machine learning, deep learning and automation that are central to solving business problems and driving innovation. Most businesses consider AI to be critical to improve operational efficiency, reduce employee time on manual tasks, and enhance the employee and customer experience.

The report highlights that while collecting data is critical, the ability to combine this with a host of technologies to leverage insights creates an intelligent enterprise. Organisations that fast-track adoption of intelligent processes and technologies stand to gain an immediate competitive advantage over their counterparts.

Jayant Prabhu, Vice President and Head of Data, Analytics and AI at Wipro, said organisations now need new capabilities to navigate the current challenges. The report amplifies the opportunity to gain a first-mover advantage to being intelligent. "The ability to take productive decisions depends on an organisation's ability to generate accurate, fast and actionable intelligence. Successful organisations are those that quickly adapt to the new technology landscape to transform into an intelligent enterprise," he said. (ANI)

