Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cabinet approves signing of India-Japan pact on cooperation in textiles

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 17:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 17:42 IST
Cabinet approves signing of India-Japan pact on cooperation in textiles

The government on Wednesday approved for signing of a pact between India and Japan aimed at improving the quality and testing of Indian textiles and clothing for the Japanese market. "The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved for signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between textiles committee, India, and M/s Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre, Japan, for improving quality and testing of Indian textiles and clothing for the Japanese market," an official statement said.

In a tweet, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said the "MoU approved today (on Wednesday) will facilitate Indian exports to meet the requirements of Japanese importers as per technical regulation imposed by Japan." She added that this will help exporters expand their market in Japan and boost Indian textiles and apparel exports, including technical textiles to Japan. The MoU would enable the Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre, Japan, to assign the textile committee as their cooperative testing and inspection service providers in India for textiles and apparel products.

These include technical textiles and any other products mutually agreed upon at a later date for both domestic and overseas clients. Irani also tweeted that she was "thankful to PM @narendramodi Ji & Union Cabinet for approving MoU between Textiles Committee of @TexMinIndia and M/s. Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre, Japan for strengthening the network of quality & compliance services to ensure growth of trade in textile and apparel segment".

Technical textiles are material and products made primarily for their technical properties and functional requirements. They have wide usage such as agro-textiles, medical textiles, geo-textiles, protection-textiles, industrial-textiles, sports-textiles and many other usages..

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Ranveer Singh Launches Online Education App: Eduauraa

- Founded and led by CEO Akanksha Chaturvedi, Eduauraa aims to democratize the online education sector in India. - Eduauraa has brought on Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador in a bid to empower over 310 million students in India - Edua...

US STOCKS-Wall Street heads for strong open on tech boost

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday with the SP 500 and Nasdaq eyeing new highs, as demand for technology stocks overshadowed data showing a smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. private payrolls last month. Nvid...

Keanu Reeves fans take Twitter by storm on his birthday

As actor Keanu Reeves ringed in his 56th birthday today, his fans made sure to make it memorable for the star by making Keanu Reeves trend on Twitter. From recalling his journey in the entertainment industry to just wishing The Matrix star,...

After blasting Trump on violence, Biden now turns to schools

Joe Biden plans to hammer President Donald Trump on Wednesday for not helping the nations schools reopen safely during the coronavirus pandemic, as the Democratic challenger tries to keep the spotlight on the Republican incumbents handling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020