Cabinet approves signing of India-Japan pact on cooperation in textiles

The government on Wednesday approved for signing of a pact between India and Japan aimed at improving the quality and testing of Indian textiles and clothing for the Japanese market. "The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved for signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between textiles committee, India, and M/s Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre, Japan, for improving quality and testing of Indian textiles and clothing for the Japanese market," an official statement said.

In a tweet, Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said the "MoU approved today (on Wednesday) will facilitate Indian exports to meet the requirements of Japanese importers as per technical regulation imposed by Japan." She added that this will help exporters expand their market in Japan and boost Indian textiles and apparel exports, including technical textiles to Japan. The MoU would enable the Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre, Japan, to assign the textile committee as their cooperative testing and inspection service providers in India for textiles and apparel products.

These include technical textiles and any other products mutually agreed upon at a later date for both domestic and overseas clients. Irani also tweeted that she was "thankful to PM @narendramodi Ji & Union Cabinet for approving MoU between Textiles Committee of @TexMinIndia and M/s. Nissenken Quality Evaluation Centre, Japan for strengthening the network of quality & compliance services to ensure growth of trade in textile and apparel segment".

Technical textiles are material and products made primarily for their technical properties and functional requirements. They have wide usage such as agro-textiles, medical textiles, geo-textiles, protection-textiles, industrial-textiles, sports-textiles and many other usages..