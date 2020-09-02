Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street heads for strong open on tech boost

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq eyeing new highs, as demand for technology stocks overshadowed data showing a smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. private payrolls last month.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 18:20 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street heads for strong open on tech boost
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq eyeing new highs, as demand for technology stocks overshadowed data showing a smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. private payrolls last month. Nvidia Corp gained 5.6% premarket after several brokerages hiked their price targets on its shares following the announcement of powerful gaming chips in collaboration with Micron Technology Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd .

High-flying shares of technology companies, seen as resilient to the hit from the coronavirus outbreak, including Apple Inc, Amazon.com, Facebook Inc and Slack Technologies Inc rose between 0.9% and 2.1% in high volumes. U.S. private employers hired 428,000 workers in August, according to the ADP National Employment report, far below economists' forecast of a 950,000 increase. The report follows encouraging manufacturing sector surveys on Tuesday.

As the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, signs that the recovery in the labor market was faltering has been a worry for investors. The more comprehensive monthly jobs report is slated for Friday. The U.S. Federal Reserve's move to revamp its policy framework to support maximum employment has fueled a Wall Street rally, and sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to new closing highs.

The Dow is about 3% below its all-time high hit on Feb. 12. "Markets continue to seek the positive and ignore the negatives," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG.

"But it is odd to see such relentless positivity in U.S. markets when the pandemic has yet to subside. The economic impact is only just being felt and we have a U.S. presidential election just a few weeks away." Market experts have warned that at these elevated levels, Wall Street's indexes are ripe for pullback, especially in the weeks leading up to the election in November.

President Donald Trump has overtaken Democratic rival Joe Biden to stand as the favorite to win the election on Europe-based betting exchange Betfair, while in a Reuters/Ipsos national opinion poll on Wednesday, 40% of registered voters supported Trump, compared with 47% who said they will vote for Biden. "The U.S. presidential race is tightening and the market sees that as good, for not just the hope that President Trump might get reelected, but also, even if Biden wins, this tightening means he'll be more moderate," said Christopher Grisanti, chief equity strategist at MAI Capital Management in Cleveland.

At 8:24 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 164 points, or 0.57%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 21.75 points, or 0.62% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 131.25 points, or 1.07%. Macy's Inc gained 5.1% after it reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, as shoppers stuck indoors due to the pandemic bought more apparel using the department store chain's app and website.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Ranveer Singh Launches Online Education App: Eduauraa

- Founded and led by CEO Akanksha Chaturvedi, Eduauraa aims to democratize the online education sector in India. - Eduauraa has brought on Ranveer Singh as the brand ambassador in a bid to empower over 310 million students in India - Edua...

US STOCKS-Wall Street heads for strong open on tech boost

Wall Streets main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday with the SP 500 and Nasdaq eyeing new highs, as demand for technology stocks overshadowed data showing a smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. private payrolls last month. Nvid...

Keanu Reeves fans take Twitter by storm on his birthday

As actor Keanu Reeves ringed in his 56th birthday today, his fans made sure to make it memorable for the star by making Keanu Reeves trend on Twitter. From recalling his journey in the entertainment industry to just wishing The Matrix star,...

After blasting Trump on violence, Biden now turns to schools

Joe Biden plans to hammer President Donald Trump on Wednesday for not helping the nations schools reopen safely during the coronavirus pandemic, as the Democratic challenger tries to keep the spotlight on the Republican incumbents handling ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020