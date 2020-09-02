Left Menu
Development News Edition

Metro services to resume from Sept 7, normal operations from Sept 12: Puri

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said Metro train services will resume in a graded manner from September 7 across the country, except in Maharashtra, and passengers will have to follow preventive measures against COVID-19 such as maintaining social distancing and wearing face mask.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 21:44 IST
Metro services to resume from Sept 7, normal operations from Sept 12: Puri
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said Metro train services will resume in a graded manner from September 7 across the country, except in Maharashtra, and passengers will have to follow preventive measures against COVID-19 such as maintaining social distancing and wearing face mask. Addressing an online media briefing, the Union housing and urban affairs minister said that all Metro lines will become operational from September 12.

An official in the ministry said that Metro trains will not stop at stations where passengers are found not maintaining social distancing. The minister, however, said that if the government finds that resumption of Metro services does not result in social distancing or leads to crowding and trains getting congested, it might have no option but to review the decision.

The minister said that Metro stations in COVID-19 containment zones will remain closed when services resume from September 7. Puri said that wearing face mask will be mandatory during travel on Metro trains and added that masks will be provided to passengers on payment basis at stations.

"Only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to travel after thermal screening at entry into stations. Symptomatic persons will be advised to go to nearby COVID Care Centre or hospital for testing or medical attention," Puri said. The central government said that Delhi, Noida, Chennai, Kochi, Bangalore, Mumbai Line-1, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Maha Metro (Nagpur), Kolkata, Gujarat and UP Metro (Lucknow) have prepared their respective SOPs.

"The Maharashtra government has decided not to resume operation of Metro during September. Hence, Mumbai Line-1 and Maha Metro operations shall commence from October, 2020 or as state government may decide further," it stated. Frequency of trains will be regulated to avoid passenger crowding at stations and in trains, he said, adding that in order to ensure social distancing, suitable markings at stations and inside trains to be done.

Wearing of face mask will be mandatory for all passengers and staff, he said. An official said that if passengers are not following anti-COVID-19 measures, Metro rail corporations may have an option of "naming and shaming" them through social media.

Use of Aarogya Setu app will be encouraged, he said, adding that provision of sanitiser will be made at entry into the stations for use by passengers. The ministry said that sanitisation of all areas having human interface like equipment, train, working area, lift, escalators, handrail, AFC gate and toilets among others needs to be done at regular intervals.

Ministry secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said that after one week, the government will review the situation. Metro services were suspended in late March when the government announced a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Use of smart card and cashless or online transactions will be encouraged. Tokens and paper slips of ticket will only be used with proper sanitisation. The ministry said that adequate dwell time at stations will be provided to enable smooth boarding and deboarding ensuring social distancing, adding that Metro rail corporations may also resort to skipping of stations to ensure proper social distancing.

Puri said that passengers will be advised to travel with minimum luggage and avoid carrying metallic items for easy and quick scanning. Operation of Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) system in accordance with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) & Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE) guidelines will be ensured Intake of fresh air in air-conditioning system will be increased to the extent possible.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief Mangu Singh said the Yellow Line from Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre will be operational from September 7 and services on Airport Express Line will resume from September 12. He said that in the first stage, Delhi Metro services will operate in two shifts -- 7-11 am and 4-8 pm.

In the second stage, trains will be available from 7 am to 1 pm and from 4 pm to 10 pm, he said, adding that normal operations will resume from September 12. In the national capital, Metro services have been suspended since March 22.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Charlie Hebdo attackers killed to avenge Prophet Mohammad, French court hears

The Islamist gunmen who attacked the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo five years ago, killing 12 people, sought to avenge the Prophet Mohammad, a French court heard on Wednesday on the first day of the trial of more than a dozen alleged acc...

Canada, U.S., EU and Britain are discussing sanctions against Belarus - Ottawa

Canada, the United States, the European Union, and Britain are discussing possible sanctions against Belarus over its crackdown against protests following a disputed election, a Canadian source directly familiar with the matter said on Wedn...

2 more arrested in connection with killing of 2 DYFI workers

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 2 PTI Two more people were arrested here on Wednesday in connection with the killing of two DYFI workers, taking the total number of those nabbed to seven, even as the ruling CPIM observed a black day across the stat...

London's Heathrow Airport consults unions over redundancies

Londons Heathrow Airport said it is consulting with unions about redundancies as a result of a downturn in the industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which could see over 1,000 frontline roles go.The airport has informed union officials tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020