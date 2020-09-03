Liberty General Insurance offers special Travel Insurance for flight bookings on Flipkart

Mumbai/Bengaluru, September 03, 2020: Liberty General Insurance Ltd. (Liberty), one of the leading general insurance companies in India has always believed in being there for its customers at every touch point. This includes offering them relevant insurance solutions as per their dynamic needs. In line with this vision, it has launched 'Liberty Secure Travel' on Flipkart - which is an insurance policy available to customers who book airline travel through Flipkart's Flights platform. Customers can opt for Zero Cancellation Offer by paying a nominal amount, thus enabling them to avail a seamless refund on the cancellation of their flights. This new policy will ensure zero cancellation penalty to customers, thereby reducing their cancellation worries. Liberty Secure Travel offers a 'Cancel for a Reason' option to the customers. The reasons may encompass various factors and possibilities such as medical emergencies, change in plans, and other personal commitments. This policy will allow customers to cancel their flights up to 24 hours before departure and Liberty will reimburse them for losses up to INR 5,000.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Roopam Asthana, CEO & Whole Time Director, Liberty General Insurance Limited said, "We at Liberty are delighted to associate with Flipkart for this travel insurance offering. This association augurs well for Indian consumers as it has the potential to enhance reach and also empower consumers to purchase a travel insurance product that scores well on the customer-centricity parameter. As we get back to normal life soon, this product will benefit a large number of domestic travelers, mitigating losses arising due to any unforeseen circumstance. We believe that our product will give confidence to the customers to plan their travel without any worry." "This association will not only help us increase our distribution base on this new age digital platform but will also enable us to offer best in class services to the customers of Flipkart by providing them relevant travel solutions", Mr. Asthana added. Speaking about the offering, Mr. Prakash Sikaria - Vice President – Growth and Monetization at Flipkart, said, "At Flipkart, our approach is to always remain consumer-first and our partnership with Liberty General insurance is in line with this ethos. We are ensuring a thoughtful approach that enables the seamless booking of air travel requirements during this time, by offering the best insurance option." Here is an overview of the Liberty Secure Travel Policy Coverage/Details: Trip Cancellation Extension - Sum Insured (INR) Maximum up to 5,000/- Accidental Death - Sum Insured (INR) 5,00,000/- Permanent Total Disablement - Sum Insured (INR) 5,00,000/- - Policy is valid for the Insured age between 3 months to 70 years - Policy is valid only for Indian Residents - Policy is valid only for Domestic Air travel.

- 'Trip Cancellation Extension' cover can be claimed if you have cancelled your flight ticket at least one day (24 hours) prior to scheduled departure date. - The Policy starts from the scheduled departure date and time of flight from the originating airport to actual arrival date and time at the destination airport as mentioned in booked flight ticket through which insurance cover has been opted for which the Insured has paid the Premium.

About Liberty General Insurance Liberty General Insurance Ltd. (LGI) is a joint venture between Liberty Citystate holdings PTE Ltd—a group company of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, a diversified global insurer with over 900 offices across the world, headquartered in the U.S. —Enam Securities, and Diamond Dealtrade. LGI commenced operations in 2013 with the aim of providing comprehensive retail, commercial and industrial insurance solutions. The company has an employee strength of 1100+ with presence across 100+ locations in 29 states and UT. Its partner network consists of about 5100+ hospitals and more than 4300 auto service centers. The company offers health and personal accident insurance, car and two-wheeler insurance, employee compensation insurance, commercial insurance, fire and engineering insurance, marine insurance and other miscellaneous insurance products in India. About Flipkart Group The Flipkart Group is one of India's leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, and PhonePe. Started in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of consumers, sellers, merchants and small businesses to be a part of India's e-commerce revolution. With a registered customer base of over 250 million, offering over 150 million products across 80+ categories. Our efforts to democratize e-commerce in India, driving access and affordability, delight customers, create lakhs of jobs in the ecosystem, and empower generations of entrepreneurs and MSMEs has driven us to innovate on many industry firsts. Flipkart is known for pioneering services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI and easy returns – customer-centric innovations that have made online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians. Together with Myntra and Jabong, which hold prominent positions in the online fashion market, and PhonePe, India's fastest growing digital payments platform, the Flipkart Group is steering the transformation of commerce in India through technology.