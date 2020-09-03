Fortinet Africa Virtual Security Day to be held on 16 Sep

Left Menu
“Organisations must cope with attack surface growth, advanced threats, and increased management complexity,” Perry Hutton Regional VP - Africa at Fortinet, says.

At the first Fortinet Africa Virtual Security Day, international experts will give customers and partners an overview of the key trends and challenges facing Africa’s CIOs, CEOs and CISOs right now. Image Credit: Twitter(@Fortinet)

Fortinet (Fortinet.com) will host its first Africa Virtual Security Day on 16 September 2020, bringing to pan-African CEOs, CIOs and CISOs the latest updates on building a dynamic security strategy and how to securely enable digital innovation.

As more organisations accelerate their digital innovation initiatives, their evolving infrastructure exposes them to new security risks. "Organisations must cope with attack surface growth, advanced threats, and increased management complexity," Perry Hutton Regional VP - Africa at Fortinet, says.

At the first Fortinet Africa Virtual Security Day, international experts will give customers and partners an overview of the key trends and challenges facing Africa's CIOs, CEOs and CISOs right now. Featuring strategy-focused plenary sessions, deep-dive technology tracks and channel tracks, this event will present thought leadership, the latest technology insights, and business development information.

In the plenary session, experts will cover the need for accelerated security for accelerated digitisation, security as a business enabler, and trends in AI-enabled security. The technology sessions will address developments in cloud, SD-WAN and SASE, OT, EDR, Zero Trust models and Security Operations. For channel partners and potential partners, a dedicated channel track will outline how to grow an SMB security footprint with Fortinet, building a renewal and expansion strategy, why partners should specialise, deal registration, the value of the partner portal and current promotions. The day will round off with Fortinet's regional channel awards.

Hutton says: "By hosting this as a virtual event, Fortinet is now able to give thousands of delegates from across Africa a taste of our hugely popular Accelerate events. Our global customer and partner events are renowned for keeping attendees up to date with the latest threat trends, solutions and information security business opportunities. This virtual event will be no different, and enhanced by the fact that its virtual nature allows us to hear content from a larger number of expert international presenters."

Of key interest to Africa's CIOs and CISOs will be Fortinet's progress in integrating Artificial Intelligence into cybersecurity to improve prevention, detection and response capabilities and address the alarming lack of cybersecurity experts. We will also focus on SD-WAN and how it's transforming wide area networks as well as Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), an emerging framework designed to integrate networking and security. While SASE is generally classified as a cloud-delivered service, we will outline Fortinet's approach, outlining situations where organisations may require a combination of physical and cloud-based solutions for SASE to work effectively.

(With Inputs from APO)

