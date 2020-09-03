Left Menu
India labs play key role in developing cloud innovations: IBM

IBM Research- India labs played a central role in envisioning, researching and developing these AI-driven innovations, he added. IBM on Thursday also released findings of a survey it conducted that had a number of organisations in India saying they would spend nearly half of their cloud budget on hybrid cloud over the next three years.

03-09-2020
IBM labs in India are playing a key role in developing innovative solutions for cloud technology for local as well as global markets, a top executive said on Thursday. IBM India and South Asia Managing Director Sandip Patel said the combined synergies of IBM and Red Hat - an open source software solutions firm it acquired last year for USD 34 billion - will augment its competitive advantage in the market.

"Cloud is undoubtedly the dominant force, driving change in the industry...the labs in India - our software labs and hardware labs - are driving innovative solutions and developing capabilities for IBM cloud offerings, which are made in India for India, and for the world," he said. IBM has four labs in India namely - IBM Research- India labs, IBM Software labs- India, IBM Systems Development labs and IBM Global technology services labs. Cloud computing refers to on-demand availability of computing resources like data storage (cloud storage) and computing power, without direct active management by the user. Cloud deployments can be private (used by just one company), public (multiple companies using the same external infrastructure), hybrid (mix of private and public) or multi-cloud (more than one cloud platform).

Citing examples of work done by the India team for the US Open, SBI YONO and Watson AI, Patil said "there's a lot more innovation in the pipeline". "One of the many cloud innovations developed in India for India and the World is the IBM Mobile Foundation platform. This offering was conceptualised and developed by our Software labs team from India. "SBI YONO which is SBI's highly scalable mobile app leverages IBM Mobile Foundation as one of the platforms. This allows customers to do all their banking transactions from a single app," he said.

India Labs have significantly contributed towards the creation of new AI-driven fan experiences, supported by hybrid cloud, for the 2020 US Open, which is a spectator-less tournament this year, he added. "Early this year, we announced two new offerings – WatsonAIOps that will allow CIOs to self-detect, diagnose and respond to anomalies before they become outages. It is highly customizable and uses Red Hat OpenShift to run on any cloud.  The second one, Accelerator for Application Modernization with AI, a suite of tools designed to help companies reduce the overall effort and costs associated with moving their legacy applications to cloud," he said. IBM Research- India labs played a central role in envisioning, researching and developing these AI-driven innovations, he added.

IBM on Thursday also released findings of a survey it conducted that had a number of organisations in India saying they would spend nearly half of their cloud budget on hybrid cloud over the next three years. The survey was conducted during February-April by the IBM Institute for Business Value in collaboration with Oxford Economics and covered 6,000 executives globally, including 412 executives from India, across industries, job titles and geographies. It was conducted to gain an in-depth understanding of their organisations' current use of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and their approach to the latter's management. According to the respondents, 17 per cent of their IT spend is allocated to cloud at present and they plan to increase the share of spend on hybrid from 42 per cent to 49 per cent by 2023. The majority of their cloud budgets are being allocated to hybrid cloud platforms even as their public cloud spend is set to reduce from 50 per cent share currently to 43 per cent by 2023, it added. Most industries are expected to exhibit growth in the number of clouds they will deploy, which can go up to 10 clouds particularly in insurance, telecommunications and retail as these industries will continue to expand multiple cloud deployments in the next three years, the survey found.

