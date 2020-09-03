Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. trade deficit jumps to 12-year high in July

The U.S. trade deficit surged to its highest level since 2008 in July amid a record increase in imports, suggesting that trade could be a drag on economic growth in the third quarter. Goods exports rose 11.9% to $115.5 billion. A smaller trade bill contributed to gross domestic product over the last three quarters.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 18:18 IST
U.S. trade deficit jumps to 12-year high in July

The U.S. trade deficit surged to its highest level since 2008 in July amid a record increase in imports, suggesting that trade could be a drag on economic growth in the third quarter. The Commerce Department said on Thursday the trade deficit jumped 18.9% to $63.6 billion, the highest since July 2008.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade gap widening to $58 billion in July. Imports soared by a historic 10.9% to $231.7 billion. Goods imports vaulted 12.3% to $196.4 billion. Exports increased 8.1% to $168.1 billion. Goods exports rose 11.9% to $115.5 billion.

A smaller trade bill contributed to gross domestic product over the last three quarters. The coronarivus crisis severely disrupted trade flows, which are now picking up. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Bulandshahr: Inquiry ordered against lineman accused of taking bribe

The Electricity Department initiated an inquiry against a lineman allegedly caught on tape taking bribe for replacing a transformer here. The video had gone viral on social mediaAccording to residents of Khairpur village in the Debai are...

Oil tanker carrying crude from Kuwait to India catches fire off Sri Lanka

An oil tanker carrying crude from Kuwait to India caught fire off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka, leaving one of its 23 crew members missing and another injured, according to media reports on Thursday. The Indian Coast Guard pressed into ac...

Corporate revenues slides 31% in Q1, profit margin drop not as stark: Icra

Corporate revenues declined by 31 per cent in the June quarter, but profit margins decreased by a lesser degree to 3.6 per cent in the April-June period, a report said on Thursday. Domestic rating agency Icra analysed financial results of 4...

India's armed forces capable of dealing with Chinese actions in best suitable ways: Gen Rawat

Indias armed forces are capable of handling aggressive Chinese actions in best suitable ways, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Thursday, remarks that came against the backdrop of Chinas attempts to change the status quo in cer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020