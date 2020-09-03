Left Menu
Govt launches 8 nutraceutical products under PMBJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 18:53 IST
The government on Thursday launched eight immunity boosting nutraceutical products under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), which will be sold through Janaushadhi Kendras across the country. "The launch of the new nutraceuticals is significant in view of the (COVID-19) pandemic. These products will help in boosting immunity of the people," Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda said in a statement.

The products are comparable in quality to those available in the market and are cheaper by over 26 per cent, he added. Gowda said he hoped "that through the massive network of Janaushadhi Kendras, the immunity boosting-protein products will reach a large population promoting good health".  Nutraceuticals include products such as protein supplements, malt-based nutrition drinks, immunity booster bars among others for improving overall health and nutritional requirements of the people, he added.

"Around one million (10 lakh) patients visit our 6,500 plus stores every day to purchase quality generic and affordable medicines. This scheme is becoming a boon for patients who are supposed to take medicines for chronic ailments like diabetes and blood pressure etc," Gowda said. In a similar vein, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya said the new nutrient-based products will help in improving immunity and are thus important during the present time when the COVID-19 pandemic has spread in the country. "Janaushadhi Kendras have played an important role in providing cheaper but quality generic medicines whose sale and use went up sharply after these Kendras were revamped by the present government," he added.

