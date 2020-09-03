Hyundai KONA Electric SUV becomes the brand of choice for Energy Efficiency Services Limited - Earns 100 Units order

New Delhi [India], September 3 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), country's first smart mobility solutions provider and largest exporter since inception, today received an order for 100 units of India's First All Electric SUV - Hyundai KONA Electric SUV from Energy Efficiency Services Limited, a joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power, Government of India making it the new brand of choice for clean and smart mobility solutions, a space where Hyundai has been pioneering technology and leading from the fore. "Guided by our vision 'Progress For Humanity', we have been developing eco-friendly and human centric technologies that provide the best experience for our customers. As a caring and responsible brand, it is our privilege to align with the government's goal for clean energy and collaborate with all stakeholders to create a sustainable ecosystem for electric mobility. Here, it is a moment of great pride to receive this order of 100 KONA Electric SUVs from Energy Efficiency Services Limited, bolstering the government's faith in Hyundai's technological prowess and supreme quality standards. As committed, Hyundai will continue to bring world class eco-friendly products and technologies for Indian market contributing towards the cleaner and greener environment," said SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, while commenting on the occasion.

"A shift to EVs, facilitated by our e-mobility programme will reduce dependence on oil imports and promote power capacity addition in India. This will greatly enhance the energy security of the country and will also lead to reduction in GHG emissions from the transport sector. Furthermore, we're also working on rapid establishment of EV charging stations, which will give a fillip to the electric vehicle sales, going forward," said Saurabh Kumar, Executive Vice Chairperson, EESL. These electric vehicles will be used by the Sr. officials of Central and State Governments and the first lot of vehicles will be delivered to Kerala Government in the initial phase.

As a pilot project for clean mobility - EESL had ordered 10 KONA Electric SUVs in the year 2019. Further in 2020, Energy Efficiency Services Limited has ordered 100 units of KONA Electric SUV in-line with government's mission of creating sustainable EV eco-system in India. Hyundai KONA Electric is India's first Long Range Green SUV that offers an ARAI certified range of 452 Kms/Charge. With its technology rich heritage, KONA Electric SUV has surpassed many milestones to become one of the most accomplished Global All Electric SUVs, some noteworthy milestones include:

* KONA Electric SUV has set range record for covering 1 026 Km on a single charge at Lausitzring Race Track in Germany (Germany Spec. KONA Electric SUV) * Set the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ for 'Highest Altitude Achieved in an Electric Car' for scaling the Sawula Pass in Tibet at 5 731 meters

* Crossed over 1 Lakh Global Sales Milestone in July 2020 KONA Electric employs refined aesthetics using organic geometric body forms and sporty contours giving the SUV a modern and eco-oriented appearance. Its distinctive design has been reinforced with a voluminous and futuristic body styling that emphasizes a well-proportioned & dynamic silhouette.

A wide stance complements its profile, with a long wheelbase and short overhangs that ensure sporty drive, nimble handling and control, in addition to delivering superior stability at highway speeds. Its refined, aero-tuned wheel arch and rear fascia cladding combines powerfully with futuristic LED lighting to create a high-tech eco appearance. The KONA Electric on-board charger is capable of a 7.2 kW rate of charge for rapid recharging characteristics. KONA Electric estimated range is a segment-leading 452 kms/charge (ARAI Certified), meeting the varying needs of owner lifestyles. An 80 per cent charge can be achieved in 57 minutes with DC quick charger (zero to 80 per cent charge @ 50 kW), using the CCS Type II charging port, while a 7.2 kW Level-II charger takes 6 hours and 10 minutes. For charging convenience, the charging port is located in the front grille area for head-in parking ease whenever charging is needed.

KONA Electric offers differentiated driving modes (Eco+, Eco, Comfort and Sport) optimize torque distribution, tailoring KONA Electric to a variety of driving preferences and purposes. In Sport mode, there is a greater emphasis on acceleration, while Eco+ and Eco modes progressively prioritize range over performance with more conservative power-delivery and deliver maximum Electric Range by brake regeneration. Hyundai Motor India Ltd has recently launched variable warranty option, "Wonder Warranty" for its KONA Electric Vehicle customers. All the existing customers have an option to choose wonder warranty and get the benefits without paying any extra cost. Customer can opt for any of the Wonder Warranty option as mentioned below:

* 3 Yr/Unlimited OR * 4 Yr/60 000 Km OR

* 5Yr/50 000 Km Moreover, the Battery Warranty for 8 years /1 60 000 Km remains applicable irrespective of the Wonder Warranty option chosen. To provide unparalleled customer delight to KONA Electric customers, Hyundai Service has ensured the installation of 7.2KW AC chargers at more than 50 Dealerships in 30 cities. Further, each Hyundai KONA Electric is provided with 7.2 KW AC charger to ensure charging at Customer's residence in 6 hours 10 minutes.

The Industry first 'Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V)' charging facility has been developed and implemented by HMIL to provide customers anywhere anytime charging at Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Portable Chargers are also available for emergency charging support (Through Road Side Assistance partner) at Delhi and Bengaluru.