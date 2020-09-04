Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bahrain to allow Israel flights to UAE over its airspace

However, the announcement late Thursday came just days after the kingdom allowed the first direct Israeli commercial passenger flight to use its airspace to reach the UAE. The statement makes no mention of the kingdom's rival, Iran, nor Qatar, which Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are currently boycotting.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 04-09-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 09:47 IST
Bahrain to allow Israel flights to UAE over its airspace
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Bahrain will allow "all flights coming to and departing from the United Arab Emirates" to cross through the island kingdom's airspace — a statement apparently allowing Israeli flights after neighbouring Saudi Arabia issued a similar announcement. The state-run Bahrain News Agency made the announcement without directly naming Israel, just as Saudi Arabia had. However, the announcement late Thursday came just days after the kingdom allowed the first direct Israeli commercial passenger flight to use its airspace to reach the UAE.

The statement makes no mention of the kingdom's rival, Iran, nor Qatar, which Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are currently boycotting. Flights between Bahrain and the UAE now skirt just north of Qatari airspace as Doha remains banned from the airspace of boycotting nations amid a yearslong political dispute. Iranian flights to the UAE similarly don't need to enter the airspace of Bahrain, an island nation just off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf.

BNA cited an unnamed Transportation and Telecommunication Ministry official for the announcement, saying it came at the request of civil aviation authorities in the UAE, a federation of seven sheikhdoms home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Earlier this week, Jared Kushner, the US president's son-in-law and senior adviser, flew with a high-level Israeli delegation to the UAE on the first direct commercial passenger flight between the two countries. The flight traversed Saudi airspace, signaling at least acquiescence for the breakthrough US-brokered agreement by the United Arab Emirates to normalise relations with Israel.

The UAE has promoted the deal as hinging on Israel halting its contentious plan to annex parts of the West Bank sought by the Palestinians for their future state. The deal also may allow Abu Dhabi to purchase advanced weaponry from the US, including the F-35 stealth fighter jet. The Palestinians have fiercely opposed the normalization as peeling away one of their few advantages in moribund peace talks with Israel.

Bahrain, which hosts the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet and a British naval base, has a historic Jewish community. The kingdom has slowly encouraged ties to Israel, with two US-based rabbis in 2017 saying King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa himself promoted the idea of ending the boycott of Israel by Arab nations.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Harry and Meghan team up with Netflix in major Hollywood move; Revised Weinstein settlement draws opposition at court hearing and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Revised Weinstein settlement draws opposition at court hearingLawyers for Harvey Weinsteins bankrupt film studio on Wednesday presented a revised proposal to settle sexual misconduct clai...

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 39-lakh mark

As many as 83,341 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, Indias COVID-19 tally crossed 39-lakh mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,096 more deaths reported in the last 24 h...

FEATURE-Virus-idled Indian workers dig into a new job: boosting water security

By Shuriah Niazi SAGAR, India, Sept 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Basant Ahirwar worked as an expert mason in Indias northern Uttar Pradesh state before the countrys coronavirus lockdown shut down business and forced him to return, jobless...

DC Police release body camera footage from fatal shooting

Police in the nations capital on Thursday released body camera footage from the officer who fatally shot a Black teenager a day earlier, leading to protests outside Mayor Muriel Bowsers home and a police station. Deon Kay, 18, was shot in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020