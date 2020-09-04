Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turn 5, Inc. Announces Fall 2020 Scholarship Winners

Auto Parts Retailer Awards $106,500 in 7 Years

Mark Abramsky | Updated: 04-09-2020 10:18 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 10:17 IST
Turn 5, Inc. Announces Fall 2020 Scholarship Winners

Online auto parts retailer Turn 5, Inc. announced the names of its three latest scholarship winners for the fall 2020 semester. Turn5's scholarship programs run year-round via their subsidiary sites: AmericanMuscle (AM), ExtremeTerrain (XT), and AmericanTrucks (AT). Based on original essay submissions, the Philadelphia-based e-commerce business has selected Najah Straford, Jason McCarrick, and Sidney Katz, who will each receive $2500 towards their tuition fees for the upcoming semester.

Applicants to the AM scholarship are asked to submit an essay explaining how they plan to use their auto-focused education to incite positive change and innovation within the custom car industry. The chosen essay belongs to Najah Straford who will receive $2500 towards her tuition at Delaware County Community College. Furthering her education in the engineering and racing industry, it's Najah mission to "become the first African American woman athlete and scholar in motorsports engineering, racing, and manufacturing of complex and sophisticated components to meet all types of specific needs in sustainability."

With a focus on the trades, AT's scholarship winner is Jason McCarrick, a high school senior from Clarkston High in Clarkston, Michigan. In applying for the scholarship, Jason submitted an essay explaining how he plans to use his education to contribute to a thriving community of trade workers who are dedicated to a hands-on approach to knowledge development. With a passion for an education that "contributes to the betterment of society," Jason will use his $2500 AM scholarship to pursue a career as an automotive diesel mechanic.

Finally, XT's scholarship is awarded to students pursuing biology or a related degree in environmental studies. Students are asked to explain why they feel it is important to maintain access to public lands for recreational use and how they plan to use their degree to advocate for the recreational use of public lands. Sidney Katz, from the University of Oregon, will receive $2500 and aspires to work for the National Forest Service. Sydney believes that "recreation is a key aspect to motivating people to preserve our natural resources" and wants to "spread this connection between people and nature through recreation as a career."

The AM, AT, and XT scholarship programs run year-round, with application deadlines in June and October. Since the inception of their first scholarship program in 2013, Turn5 has awarded $106,500 to students across the U.S. Interested high school seniors or full-time university/college/tech students pursuing relevant degrees are invited to send in their applications for the spring 2021 semester.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Harry and Meghan team up with Netflix in major Hollywood move; Revised Weinstein settlement draws opposition at court hearing and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Revised Weinstein settlement draws opposition at court hearingLawyers for Harvey Weinsteins bankrupt film studio on Wednesday presented a revised proposal to settle sexual misconduct clai...

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 39-lakh mark

As many as 83,341 new coronavirus cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, Indias COVID-19 tally crossed 39-lakh mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,096 more deaths reported in the last 24 h...

FEATURE-Virus-idled Indian workers dig into a new job: boosting water security

By Shuriah Niazi SAGAR, India, Sept 4 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Basant Ahirwar worked as an expert mason in Indias northern Uttar Pradesh state before the countrys coronavirus lockdown shut down business and forced him to return, jobless...

DC Police release body camera footage from fatal shooting

Police in the nations capital on Thursday released body camera footage from the officer who fatally shot a Black teenager a day earlier, leading to protests outside Mayor Muriel Bowsers home and a police station. Deon Kay, 18, was shot in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020