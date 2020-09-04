Left Menu
Wurfel wins Most Innovative Kitchen award 2020

Wurfel was presented with the Most Innovative Kitchen award 2020 at the IKC annual awards. The award was bestowed for the Pulse Series, Gem Glass kitchen.

04-09-2020
The Pulse Series, Gem Glass Kitchen - Winner of the Most Innovative Kitchen Award 2020. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] September 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Wurfel was presented with the Most Innovative Kitchen award 2020 at the IKC annual awards. The award was bestowed for the Pulse Series, Gem Glass kitchen. Wurfel launched the Pulse Kitchen Series for the first time in India and it is a hundred percent Italian masterpiece that will take your breath away. The kitchen uses Vetrite glass which has rippling patterns causing pulsating effects and it comes in various colours.

This kitchen also features an automated dado unit that operates with the press of a button. All the hinges and skirting come in matt black lacquer finish which makes the kitchen even more premiums. Wurfel is a premium modular kitchen and wardrobe brand that has revolutionized the modular kitchen industry by providing consumers with top of the line European products and a world-class experience. With eight stores up and running in Bengaluru and 35 across India (and growing), Wurfel has the biggest chain of modular kitchens and wardrobes in the country.

At Wurfel, all elements are carefully and thoughtfully sourced from Europe, processed with top-of-the-line European machinery, to deliver customized modular kitchens and wardrobes to suit customers in India. India Kitchen Congress Awards' is one of the most popular awards in the country which recognizes innovation in modular kitchens and cabinetry. A prestigious award is not only unique but brings value and a sense of satisfaction to the awardees.

IKC commemorates and honors each awardee for exemplary and ground-breaking innovation. The annual award ceremony was held on a virtual platform this year on August 8th, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Today I am brimming with pride to represent the brand Wurfel on behalf of our partners, stakeholders, corporate and factory team. Wurfel was launched with the novel intention of delivering European kitchens to Indian homes at a great price. Innovation and pro-activeness have always been an imperative part of our brand philosophy. Our vision still remains the same; to make the nation proud by putting Wurfel on the global kitchen industry map. We are getting this award for the 2nd year in a row and it is a matter of absolute delight for all of us. Thank you again IKC for the award," shared Khanindra Barman, CEO, and Co-founder at Wurfel.

Wurfel also offers a wide range of exquisite end-to-end home interior solutions. All components that go behind the making of the products are sourced from Europe and built under European precision and machinery thus resulting in a flawless product that is built to last. The secret behind the success is its superior quality standards in designing, manufacturing, installation, servicing, and other comprehensive solutions.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

