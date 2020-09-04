Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan to offer incentives to companies shifting base from China to India: Nikkei

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has added India and Bangladesh to the list of relocation destinations for companies which shift their manufacturing sites from China to ASEAN countries.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 04-09-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 13:10 IST
Japan to offer incentives to companies shifting base from China to India: Nikkei
The supply chain of Japanese companies currently heavily relies on China.. Image Credit: ANI

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) has added India and Bangladesh to the list of relocation destinations for companies which shift their manufacturing sites from China to ASEAN countries. By expanding the scope of the subsidy programme, Japan aims to reduce its dependence on a particular region and to build a system which is able to provide a stable supply of medical materials and electronic components even in an emergency, reports Nikkei.

The government has allocated 23.5 billion yen in 2020 supplemental budget for the subsidy to encourage companies to disperse their manufacturing sites across ASEAN region. In conjunction with the second round of applications which began on September 3, projects that will contribute to the resilience of the ASEAN-Japan supply chain were added to the list, assuming relocation plans to India and Bangladesh.

The second round of application targets feasibility studies on decentralising manufacturing sites, the experimental introduction of facilities and implementation of model projects. The total amount of subsidies which will be provided is reported to reach several billion yen, said Nikkei. The supply chain of Japanese companies currently heavily relies on China. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the supplies were cut off.

In the first round of application which closed in June, the Japanese government approved 30 manufacturing projects, including Hoya's manufacturing of electronic components project in Vietnam and Laos, and provided subsidies of 10 billion yen. (ANI)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Sweet Magnolias Season 2: Developer talks on twists & turns including unexpected surprises

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rangers, Mariners meet hoping to trend upward

Texas Rangers right-hander Kyle Cody made his major-league debut at Seattle on Aug. 21, striking out the side in the eighth inning of a 7-4 loss. Friday night, Cody will return to Seattle to face the Mariners in his first major-league start...

Doctor, aide arrested for giving forged COVID-19 test reports to people in Delhi

A 34-year-old doctor and his associate were arrested for allegedly providing forged COVID-19 test reports to people in the national capital, police said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Kush Bihari Parashar, a resident of Malv...

UK sees just 30%-40% chance of Brexit trade deal - The Times

Senior officials in British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons office see only a 30-40 chance that there will be a Brexit trade agreement with the European Union due to an impasse over state aid rules, The Times reported. The United Kingdom left...

Bregman close to return as Astros meet Angels

Alex Bregman is expected to rejoin the Astros starting lineup soon, possibly as early as Friday when Houston begins a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Anaheim, Calif. Bregman has been out since Aug. 19 with a strained righ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020