Equator to disrupt the Indian Home Appliance Market with its Innovative Washing Machines

- Only combo in the World with Dual Vent Technology and 100% Dry feature - Aims to target 10% of the Indian washing machine market share in the next 5 years India, 4th September 2020: One of USA’s leading Home Appliance companies, Equator Advanced Appliances recently announced its entry into the Indian Washing Machine segment with the launch of ‘Super Combo EZ 5000 CV’. The company aims to disrupt the Indian Home Appliance sector with a first-of-its-kind Dual Vent Technology and a 100% Dry Feature. Commenting on the launch, Mr. Atul Vir, CEO and Founder, Equator Advanced Appliances Pvt. Ltd. says, “With reduced or absolutely no domestic help in certain parts of the country, consumers are looking for appliances that make their life easy. As per Industry reports, Consumer Durables reported close to 50 per cent growth in sales in the month of June compared to April and May when there were absolutely no sales. An average Indian housewife is opting to spend her money on transitioning from semi to fully automatic or buying a larger-capacity machine. As a product developer, we have tried to understand what the customers’ needs are for today and have successfully addressed every possible choice of our TGs.” Further speaking on the future plans, he says, “With an investment of US $ 5-7 million, we are targeting a 10% market share in the next 5 years. To strengthen our presence in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities across India, we are planning to adopt an Omnichannel route for a robust supply chain network. We have a pipeline of new products to launch in the coming months and will continue to broaden our portfolio across the appliance category in the country. Other than India, we will soon be expanding our operations to UAE, Singapore, Australia and Japan.” Customizing the US Technology for the Indian market, the company has introduced 12 unique India Specific Wash Cycles including a Saree cycle. Starting at the price range of 60,000, the washing machines come in 8kgs and 9 kgs weight load capacity. The product will be available for sale online on the brand’s website and through e-commerce players like Amazon, Flipkart, PaytmMall, etc.

About Equator Advanced Appliances Established in 1991, Equator Advanced Appliances is located in Houston, Texas and has presence across North America, Canada, Europe, Mexico and Vietnam. The company offers the most efficient, highest quality and technologically advanced appliances. It provides a wide array of products both in the Commercial and Household segment such as Laundry Appliances, Dishwashers, Refrigerators, Wine Coolers, Beverage Centers, Microwaves, Freezers, Range Hoods, Cooktops, etc. Equator’s vision is to make appliances that ease labor, time and energy in doing household chores. The company has designed best in-class technology that saves Energy, Water, and Detergent. The products also help reduce pollutants, which contaminate water resources. The brand is committed to the global responsibility towards managing Earth’s resources and preventing waste, without any loss of performance.

For more information, please visit: http://equatorappliances.in/ PWR PWR.