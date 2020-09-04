Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's metal sector severely hit by COVID-19; to see slow recovery: Report

India's steel sector has faced a severe setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of the year, Fitch Solutions said, adding that it expects a slow recovery to pre-crisis levels. In the longer term to 2029, India will be the global steel production growth bright spot as demand from the construction, automotive and infrastructure industries continue to accelerate, it added..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:05 IST
India's metal sector severely hit by COVID-19; to see slow recovery: Report

India's metal sector has suffered a significant blow on account of operational difficulties and poor demand due to COVID-19 and a slow recovery back to pre-pandemic level of production is expected in the coming quarters, Fitch Solutions has said in a report. According to the report, a severe dent in domestic demand for metals is anticipated and it will take until at least 2022-2023 to return to pre-pandemic levels.

"India's metal sector has been severely impacted by COVID-19 in the year to date, and we expect metal production to experience a slow recovery back to pre-pandemic levels in the coming quarters," Fitch Solutions said. While local production is likely to find respite in the seaborne market as exports, Fitch Solutions said it believes that will not be enough to offset the decline in domestic consumption, especially as the global demand situation itself remains muted.

A nationwide lockdown was imposed in the country due to COVID-19 from March 25 till May, which severely disrupted economic activity, especially construction, which is the main end-user of metals produced in India. Fitch Solutions is part of the Fitch Group.

"The persistent state-level COVID-19 movement controls in place since the country lifted the nationwide restrictions amid a still rife COVID-19 outbreak across many major states has continued to weigh on the economy," it said. While the mining and metals sector was allowed to continue operations, worker absenteeism was rife and most companies operated at 60 per cent of capacity, as per the report.

"Given that India's new daily COVID-19 cases continues to accelerate on a national level, our country risk team has revised our forecast for India's FY21 (April 2020-March 2021) real GDP to contract by 8.6 per cent, from a 4.5 per cent contraction previously," it said. India's steel sector has faced a severe setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of the year, Fitch Solutions said, adding that it expects a slow recovery to pre-crisis levels.

In the longer term to 2029, India will be the global steel production growth bright spot as demand from the construction, automotive and infrastructure industries continue to accelerate, it added..

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Judges acquit Dutch populist Wilders of inciting discrimination

A Dutch court on Friday acquitted Dutch far-right populist Geert Wilders of inciting discrimination, although it said he had intentionally insulted Moroccans as a group. Overturning a conviction by a lower court, the appeals panel also dism...

Seamlessly processed margin pledges; new process to stabilise next week: Depositories, clearing cos

Depositories and clearing corporations on Friday said significant amount of margin pledges and repledges have seamlessly been processed since the new mechanism kicked in and they expect the process to stabilise in the coming week. The new m...

Guj SEC issues primary delimitation order ahead of local polls

Ahead of the local body polls in Gujarat, the State Election Commission SEC has issued a primary order for delimitation of five municipal corporations, six municipalities, 16 district panchayats and 29 taluka panchayats, and sought suggesti...

On Brexit, EU needs to accept UK is independent now, British source says

The European Union is slowing down Brexit trade negotiations and should understand that its demands on state aid and fishing are not compatible with Britains status as an independent country, a British source close to the negotiations said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020