Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Western Railways to run 40 pairs of special train services from September 12

According to a statement issued by the SWR on Saturday, these services shall be in addition to the Shramik specials and the special trains, which are already in operation. These trains will be restricted stoppages in view of the suggestions of the state government, the railways said.

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 06-09-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 06-09-2020 18:30 IST
South Western Railways to run 40 pairs of special train services from September 12

The South Western Railways has said it will run 40 pairs of special train services from September 12 on specific routes. According to a statement issued by the SWR on Saturday, these services shall be in addition to the Shramik specials and the special trains, which are already in operation.

These trains will be restricted stoppages in view of the suggestions of the state government, the railways said. This besides, services of seven pairs of trains of South Western Railway shall also start with effect from September 12.

These trains will operate between Bengaluru-Mysuru, Bengaluru Cantonment-Guwahati, Yesvantpur Bikaner, Mysuru Jaipur, MysuruSolapur, GorakhpurYesvantpur and KSR BengaluruNew Delhi. The Railways said all the precautionary measures will be in place such as social distancing, thermal screening and wearing of face masks by passengers will be strictly followed.

The SWR said only reserved passengers will be allowed.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin speculated to return to Korea but there might be quarantine requirements

Son Ye-jin uses this app a lot since COVID-19 and it's good news for her fans

The Expendables 4: A look on some latest development on Sylvester Stallone’s movie

Health News Roundup: Slovakia reports record spike in coronavirus cases; India crosses four million coronavirus cases with record surge and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Expelled UP Cong leaders urge Sonia Gandhi to 'rise above affinity for family' to revive party

Nine expelled Congress leaders have written to party president Sonia Gandhi, asking her to rise above the affinity for the family parivaar ke moh and run the organisation by establishing mutual trust and restoring the constitutional and dem...

Rallying-Tanak wins at home in Estonia as WRC re-starts

Ott Tanak won his home race for Hyundai on Sunday as Estonia made its world rally championship debut in a season stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic. The reigning champion finished 22.2 seconds clear of team mate Craig Breen with Toyotas Frenc...

Governments should prioritise health of citizens, observes conclave of 2,000 doctors

Air pollution is hazardous to health and governments should prioritise the health of citizens by ensuring clean air as people recover from COVID-19, Doctors for Clean Air conclave observed on Sunday. The conclave was held on the occasion of...

Man booked for abetting suicide of his lover

A 21-year-old man has been booked for allegedly driving his former girlfriend to commit suicide here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The woman died in hospital on September 3, a day after she allegedly drank poison at her residence, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020