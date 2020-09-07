PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 7

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Britain is planning a new legislation that will override parts of the so-called Northern Ireland protocol, risking the collapse of trade negotiations with the European Union. Nissan Motor Co Ltd has pushed back UK production of its flagship new Qashqai model until the middle of next year, a change that is largely due to the pandemic but will allow the company to work out how it will adapt to Britain's post-Brexit trading rules.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is examining claims from a whistleblower that Rio Tinto was aware of problems at a $6.8 billion copper development in Mongolia's Gobi Desert months before it revealed the project was running late and over budget. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)