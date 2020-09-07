Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey slay Khaali Peeli's new song 'Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): 'Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi' has been composed by the supremely talented duo Vishal-Shekhar and singers Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan have lent their amazing voice. The foot-tapping number has been shot against the interesting backdrop of a funfair or circus, where leading actors of the film, Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey are grooving to the song, with the catchy title 'Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi'.

YouTube link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHw3Sia7KtY&feature=youtu.be Khaali Peeli is the story about two childhood sweethearts, Pooja and Blackie, who get separated due to some circumstances, during the young age. But a situation brings them back together, which leads to a series of 'chase and escape' situations, bound to entertain the audience.

Khaali Peeli has been directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. While the story is by Maqbool Khan, the film is written by Yash Kesarwani and Seema Aggarwal. The teaser of upcoming Hindi romantic film, Khaali Peeli, has received a lot of love. At the last count, it had garnered 7.7 million views on YouTube, and fans are eager to watch a fresh pair on screen and it is definitely one of the much-awaited movies of 2020. Amidst this excitement, and to take it a notch higher, the makers of the film have released the new song of Khaali Peeli, titled 'Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi'.

Besides Ishaan and Ananya, the film stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Khaali Peeli will release on October 2, 2020, on Zee's new platform - Zee Plex. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)