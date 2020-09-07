Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro-dollar steadies as rally pauses ahead of ECB meeting

The euro-dollar exchange rate steadied above $1.18 on Monday as traders took stock of the latest U.S. jobs data and prepared for the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday to see if policymakers will introduce yet more stimulus. The dollar has tumbled to more than two-year lows against the euro at the start of September as investors fretted about the strength of a U.S. economic recovery and bet U.S. interest rates would stay low for longer just as policymakers had introduced a significant recovery fund in Europe.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 13:28 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 13:28 IST
FOREX-Euro-dollar steadies as rally pauses ahead of ECB meeting

The euro-dollar exchange rate steadied above $1.18 on Monday as traders took stock of the latest U.S. jobs data and prepared for the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday to see if policymakers will introduce yet more stimulus.

The dollar has tumbled to more than two-year lows against the euro at the start of September as investors fretted about the strength of a U.S. economic recovery and bet U.S. interest rates would stay low for longer just as policymakers had introduced a significant recovery fund in Europe. But the greenback has steadied in recent sessions, especially after the euro's brief flirtation with the $1.20 level was followed by selling of the single currency.

U.S. jobs data on Friday has helped the dollar. The U.S. Labour Department report showed that U.S. employment growth slowed and permanent job losses increased as government funding started running out. Still, the jobless rate fell to 8.4% from 10.2% in July. "The U.S. dollar has found a firmer footing lately, though the bounce remains tentative," Alvin Tan, an FX Strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said.

"Jawboning by ECB officials worried about the euro's rise has helped calm fevered USD bearishness." Investors are not expecting any policy changes at Thursday's ECB meeting but will be listening closely for anything said about the euro after a blistering rally that has likely unnerved some policymakers.

In a quiet start to the trading day on Monday, the euro last stood at $1.1841, unchanged on the day, while the dollar index was little changed at 92.875. U.S. financial markets are closed for the Labour Day holiday so trading volumes are likely to be thinner than usual.

Analysts said a sharp decline in U.S. stocks last week also prompted traders to adjust their positions on the dollar. "When stocks become unstable, the yen appreciates. What happens as a result is that a stronger dollar and yen bump into each other, meaning other currencies could weaken," said Minori Uchida, chief currency analyst at MUFG Bank.

Elsewhere, the big mover was sterling, which slid 0.5% after Britain reportedly threatened to override its European Union divorce deal. The currency weakened 0.5% $1.3218 while against the euro it touched a one-week low of 89.605 pence . Against the yen, the dollar traded at 106.19, down marginally on the day.

The Chinese offshore yuan was little changed and last fetched 6.8334 per dollar after customs data on Monday indicated that the country's exports marked the strongest gain since March 2019 while imports slumped. (Additional reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu in Tokyo, editing by Ed Osmond)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Japan says it offered Mauritius "unprecedented" support, including financial

Japan has told Mauritius it would offer support on an unprecedented scale, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday, after a Japanese-owned ship struck a coral reef off the countrys southeast coast in late July and spilled oil.Mote...

Supporters gather for Assange court extradition showdown

Lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and the US government were squaring off in a London court on Monday at a high-stakes extradition case delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. American prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Austr...

SAT suspends judicial work till Sep 18 amid COVID-19

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has suspended judicial work till September 18 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Interim orders, if any, which are operational would remain in force till the next date of hearing, according to a recent noti...

Visakhapatnam: CPI-M protests against Centre's move to privatise Bharat Petroleum

Leaders of Communist Party of India Marxist on Monday carried out a protest in Visakhapatnam demanding that the Centre refrain from privatising Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. The CPI-M leaders said that privatisation of the state-owned e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020