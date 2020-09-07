Left Menu
GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares edge higher after tech rout, oil slides

World shares rose slightly on Monday after losing $2.3 trillion in the last two sessions in a technology stocks led rout as investors reassessed soaring valuations when the global economy is in a coronavirus-induced recession while oil prices dropped. European stocks, which have fewer technology stocks compared to the United States, started the week in the black driven by a 1.2% gain in Germany's Dax and London's export-heavy FTSE 100 UK stocks, meanwhile, were helped by a falling pound with Brexit talks plunging into crisis following Britain's threat to override its EU divorce deal.

Reuters | Updated: 07-09-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 14:00 IST
World shares rose slightly on Monday after losing $2.3 trillion in the last two sessions in a technology stocks led rout as investors reassessed soaring valuations when the global economy is in a coronavirus-induced recession while oil prices dropped.

European stocks, which have fewer technology stocks compared to the United States, started the week in the black driven by a 1.2% gain in Germany's Dax and London's export-heavy FTSE 100 UK stocks, meanwhile, were helped by a falling pound with Brexit talks plunging into crisis following Britain's threat to override its EU divorce deal. Sterling fell around half a percent against the dollar and euro on Monday.

"It is almost inevitable that the perceived probability of 'no deal' will escalate over the coming weeks," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note. Markets activity was likely to remain subdued on Monday with the U.S. closed for the Labour Day holiday.

But the snap Wall Street crash late last week looked far from over with E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 slipping 0.5% and Nasdaq futures down 1.3%. The exclusion of Tesla from a group of companies that were being added to the S&P 500 weighed on the electric car maker's Frankfurt-listed shares, which were last down 3%.

World shares were up 0.2%. They had hit a record high last week as central bank stimulus drove asset valuations to heady levels, but the rally has since cooled as tech stocks sold off while worries over patchy economic recovery dogged investors. Sharp sell-offs have recovered quickly in recent months though analysts expect further downside to this leg due to rising cross-asset volatility.

"Our risk indices have begun to turn from their euphoria highs," Jefferies said, adding that it was switching its weighting on MSCI All World index to "tactically bearish" in the short term. "On the balance of probabilities, last week's correction has further room to go."

In Asia, China's blue-chip index slipped 2.3% on Monday as possible blacklisting of China's largest chip maker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), hit tech firms across the board. TENTATIVE MOOD

The mood across Asian markets was tentative. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last down 0.2% after two straight days of losses toppled it from a 2-1/2-year peak last week. Data earlier on Monday showed Chinese imports fell 2.1% in August from a year earlier, confounding expectations for a 0.1% increase, in a sign of sluggish domestic demand. Exports jumped by a larger-than-expected 9.5%.

Japan's Nikkei fell 0.5% with SoftBank coming under heavy selling following media reports it has spent at least $4 billion buying call options on listed U.S. technology stocks. In currency markets, the dollar steadied in holiday-thinned trade on Monday, while traders shifted their focus to the European Central Bank's meeting on Thursday. Most analysts don't expect a change in policy stance.

The message the ECB will deliver on its inflation forecasts is likely to set the direction for the euro, which has surged in the past few months. The dollar was flat against the yen at 106.28 ahead of a heavy week of macroeconomic data with figures on household spending, current account and gross domestic product due on Tuesday.

In commodities, oil prices hit their lowest since July, after Saudi Arabia made the deepest monthly price cuts for supply to Asia in five months. U.S. crude fell 1.26% to $39.19 a barrel. Brent crude skidded to $42.11. Fading optimism about a recovery in demand amid the coronavirus pandemic also hung heavy.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Latest News

Jos Buttler to miss final T20 against Australia on Tuesday

Englands wicketkeeper batsman Jos Buttler will miss the final T20 match against Australia on Tuesday to be with his family, the countrys cricket board announced on Monday. The 29-year-old, who hit a match-winning unbeaten 77 in the second T...

Japan says it offered Mauritius "unprecedented" support, including financial

Japan has told Mauritius it would offer support on an unprecedented scale, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Monday, after a Japanese-owned ship struck a coral reef off the countrys southeast coast in late July and spilled oil.Mote...

Supporters gather for Assange court extradition showdown

Lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and the US government were squaring off in a London court on Monday at a high-stakes extradition case delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. American prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Austr...

SAT suspends judicial work till Sep 18 amid COVID-19

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has suspended judicial work till September 18 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Interim orders, if any, which are operational would remain in force till the next date of hearing, according to a recent noti...
