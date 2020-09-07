Future Lifestyle Fashions reports Rs 353 cr loss for Q1

Future Lifestyle Fashions on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 352.95 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 on account of lower income. The company had a net profit of Rs 24.54 crore in April-June, 2019-20.

Total income in the quarter under review stood at Rs 96.38 crore. It was Rs 1,551.11 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Shares of Future Lifestyle Fashions were trading 5 per cent lower at Rs 121.60 apiece on BSE.