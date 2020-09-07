Pioneer Foods receives reports of shards of glass in Liqui Fruit Red Grape juice

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has received information from Pioneer Foods on its intention to recall a batch of Liqui fruit Red Grape Still 330ml cans.

In a statement on Sunday, Pioneer Foods said it has received reports of small shards of glass in a single batch of Liqui Fruit Red Grape still 330ml cans.

"The investigation as to the root cause and extent of the issue is underway but as a precautionary measure, we are conducting a product recall of a particular single batch of Liqui Fruit Red Grape 330ml cans," Pioneer Foods said.

The description of the product in question is as follows:

Pioneer Foods Product Code: 27327

Outer case Barcode: 6001240225615

Shrink pack Barcode: 6001240225608

Single Unit Barcode: 6001240225592 – (printed on side of can)

Specific date coding BB 01.04.2021 C TIME and BB 02.04.2021 C TIME

Acting Consumer Commissioner Thezi Mabuza said while the Commission has not received a full notification in terms of the product safety recall guidelines, Pioneer Foods is still conducting an investigation into the extent of the issue.

"We urge consumers who bought this product to stop consuming it immediately and return it back to the retailer of purchase for a full refund," Mabuza said on Sunday.

Consumers are urged not to dispose of the product but return it to the retailer.

Mabuza said the commission will, upon receipt of the official notice monitor the recall of this product.

For additional information or for those unable to return the product to the retailer, consumers can call the Pioneer Foods consumer care line on 0800 212 360 or email: consumercare@pioneerfoods.co.za

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)