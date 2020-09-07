Left Menu
Q Cage Fit levels up the fitness game

This is a well aware fact that quality is better than quantity. Mumbai based Creative fitness facility is avowed for putting this statement into action.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-09-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 16:07 IST
Q Cage Fit. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): This is a well aware fact that quality is better than quantity. Mumbai based Creative fitness facility is avowed for putting this statement into action. Q Cage Fit has been encouraging young personalities and revolutionizing the fitness set-up for all with their innovative ideas and their working pattern. They made a glorious impact on the idea of fitness in Mumbai and aim to leave a significant mark on the national fitness industry.

Q Cage Fit has caught attention among zillions of people in no time because of their unique technique of guiding people through an inspirational, meditative fitness experience that's designed to benefit the body, mind, and soul. This created a huge client base for the fitness studio, which includes Rajneesh Duggal, Saloni Chopra, Siddharth Chopra, Eshaan Sood, Gabriel Dsouza, Azaan Khan, Faizaan Bazmee and Evaan Kapoor. A normal fitness routine is tedious to the people of Bombay who are well aware of this new way of acquiring fitness which engages in varied movements through boxing, punching, kicking and jumping without one even realising the process of achieving a wholly fit body.

Aerobic and Anaerobic exercises here are practised through boxing which engages muscle groups throughout the entirety of the body, to achieve balance in the overall fitness. Workout session at this fitness studio aims at increasing the overall strength and cardio fitness, balance, coordination, agility and reactivity making one unbeatable at resistance and contributes in boosting confidence. Quality being an utmost priority for Q Cage Fit, they have assigned pro-athletes to guide and train their clientele. Being a personalized training studio, each member at this exemplary fitness studio gets a dedicated coach for their booked session.

The client's session starts only after the coach has a clear idea of their strengths and weaknesses and then commits themselves to working on their aim of helping the client reach their desired goals in the most scientific and disciplined manner. Q Cage Fit's core belief is vitality and they have made it their mission to bring vitality to the people. Q Cage Fit co-founder Danish Shetty says that the honour of watching an individual transform themselves physically as well as mentally which martial artists know is the crux of any training is our greatest achievement.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

