Left Menu
Development News Edition

World economy unlikely to re-attain pre-pandemic output levels before 2022: Report

Even if all jobs were to be saved, the decline in 2020 corporate profits in most OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) economies would be at least 5 per cent," it said. On Asia Pacific, the report said "optimism that leading Asia-Pacific economies' early containment of the virus could lead an exceptional GDP performance is receding, with South Korea on the brink of lockdown in August, Japan suffering case numbers comparable to those in western European countries, and even virus-free Taiwan region's economy shrinking year-on-year in Q2"..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2020 16:54 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 16:54 IST
World economy unlikely to re-attain pre-pandemic output levels before 2022: Report

With COVID-19 still dominating major developments globally, the world economy is not likely to re-attain pre-pandemic output levels before 2022, says a report. According to Dun & Bradstreet Country Risk and the Global Outlook, "nothing about the pandemic can be classified as over, despite recoveries in activity levels in some economies in Q3, as evident in PMIs (Purchasing Managers Indices), Google Mobility data and monthly economic data". Unemployment will keep rising above the pre-pandemic baseline as government programmes are phased out and cease to protect workers, while the pace of what recovery there is may yet weaken in Q4, said Arun Singh, Global Chief Economist, Dun & Bradstreet.

Singh further said "we do not expect the world economy to re-attain pre-pandemic output levels before 2022. The biggest question mark is not over the depth of the recent shock but over its persistence." According to Singh, "in India, the pace of economic revival will depend on how quickly the health concerns abate as India is yet to witness a peak, economic activity restarts with 'Unlock 4' and importantly the psychological impact of the COVID-19 ebbs away." The steady rise in case-loads, even as India demonstrates one of the highest recovery rates, and the spillover effects of the strict lockdown measures undermines the growth impulses in Q2 and Q3 of the fiscal year, he added. India's economy suffered its worst slump on record in April-June, with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by 23.9 per cent as the coronavirus-related lockdowns weighed on the already-declining consumer demand and investment.

On the employment front, all countries that Dun & Bradstreet covers (with the exception of Serbia) are showing year-on-year declines, the report said. "Indeed, we believe that the road ahead will be one of further spikes and troughs in economic activity, with considerable regional variations. Even if all jobs were to be saved, the decline in 2020 corporate profits in most OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) economies would be at least 5 per cent," it said.

On Asia Pacific, the report said "optimism that leading Asia-Pacific economies' early containment of the virus could lead an exceptional GDP performance is receding, with South Korea on the brink of lockdown in August, Japan suffering case numbers comparable to those in western European countries, and even virus-free Taiwan region's economy shrinking year-on-year in Q2"..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Science News Roundup: Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully; Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

CBI files charge sheet against two govt officials in IMA ponzi scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge sheet against former assistant commissioner of Bengaluru urban district L C Nagaraj and ex-village accountant Manjunath in connection with the multi-crore IMA ponzi scheme case, in whic...

'We do have two systems of justice in America': Kamala Harris

The US has two systems of justice for Black and White Americans, Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris has said, as the Indian-origin Senator rebuked President Donald Trump and his Attorney General for denying there is systemic...

RBI to set up innovation hub for finance sector

The Reserve Bank of India RBI is in the process of setting up an innovation hub which will focus on future technology in the financial services space, an RBI official said on Monday. Detailed guidelines in this respect are expected to be re...

Merkel won't rule out halting pipeline over Navalny

In a sign of Berlins growing frustration over Moscows stonewalling over the poisoning of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, Chancellor Angela Merkels office indicated Monday that she might be willing to rethink the fate of a Germ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020