Left Menu
Development News Edition

Africa Oil & Power signs partnership with Mozambique for Gas & Power Conference

“MGP 2021 provides a unique avenue for Mozambican energy authorities to engage with the local and global market, and to define opportunities for new and existing investors to make headway,” says Sandra Jeque, International Conference Director at Africa Oil & Power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maputo | Updated: 07-09-2020 21:48 IST | Created: 07-09-2020 21:48 IST
Africa Oil & Power signs partnership with Mozambique for Gas & Power Conference
Under the theme Leveraging LNG: Building A Prosperous Mozambique MGP 2021 seeks to position the country as it prepares to transform into one of the top LNG exporters globally from 2022. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

Africa Oil & Power (www.AfricaOilAndPower.com) has signed a strategic partnership with Mozambique's Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy for the upcoming Mozambique Gas & Power 2021 Conference & Exhibition (March 8-9); Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy H.E. Max Tonela will be in attendance, accompanied by a ministerial delegation of high-level decision-makers; Africa Oil & Power represents the continent's leading investment promotion platform for the energy sector.

Africa Oil & Power (AOP) is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Mozambique's Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy (MIREME) for the inaugural Mozambique Gas & Power (MGP) 2021 Conference & Exhibition, taking place in Maputo on March 8-9, 2021.

The partnership defines MIREME as an official patron and event partner. Accompanied by a ministerial delegation of high-level decision-makers from across the energy value chain, H.E Max Tonela, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy will be in attendance to deliver a keynote presentation, participate in interactive sessions and network with exhibitors and visitors.

"MGP 2021 provides a unique avenue for Mozambican energy authorities to engage with the local and global market, and to define opportunities for new and existing investors to make headway," says Sandra Jeque, International Conference Director at Africa Oil & Power. "We are both honoured and excited to forge a strategic partnership with the Ministry, as it communicates to investors that government is proactively committed to building transparency, facilitating the ease of doing business and advocating private sector participation in the country's most bankable projects."

Under the theme Leveraging LNG: Building A Prosperous Mozambique MGP 2021 seeks to position the country as it prepares to transform into one of the top LNG exporters globally from 2022.

The conference targets investment opportunities across gas and power sectors; downstream diversification; and local capacity building, with a long-term view to utilizing gas resources to spur export generation, economic diversification, skills development and job creation across the energy value chain.

Interested in gaining insight into the current and future path of Mozambique's growing energy market? Don't miss out on H.E. Minister Max Tonela's keynote presentation, or the chance to network with the ministerial delegation. Click here (https://bit.ly/2F630cO) to register as a Delegate.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You – Why renewal for Season 2 starring Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin is inevitable

Science News Roundup: Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus and Reusable Chinese spacecraft lands successfully

Health News Roundup: India reports global daily record of new coronavirus cases; South Korea's new coronavirus cases sink and more

Health News Roundup: Australia to receive first batch of AstraZeneca COVID; UK records 2,988 new COVID cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Italy investigates Apple, Google, Dropbox over cloud storage

Italys competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Apple, Google and Dropbox over their cloud storage services. The competition and market authority said Monday it has opened a total of six investigations into Apple iCloud, Goog...

Raj corona meter: 14 more deaths, 1,580 new cases

Rajasthan on Monday recorded 14 more deaths due to COVID-19, taking the total fatalities in the state due to the disease to 1,151, a health department bulletin said. The state also reported 1,580 new cases, pushing the total number of infec...

Punjab: Bains brothers booked for violating coronavirus norms

Lok Insaaf Party MLAs Simarjit Singh Bains and his brother Balwinder Singh Bains were booked for violating coronavirus norms after they took out a protest march against a state minister here on Monday, police said. The MLAs were holding a...

Report questions sincerity of Kaepernick interest

A new report questions the sincerity of teams who expressed interest earlier this summer in bringing quarterback Colin Kaepernick back to the NFL. Citing a source, Pro Football Talks Mike Florio called that interest fake and said it resulte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020