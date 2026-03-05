Left Menu

Middle East Tensions Escalate: Missile Strikes and Global Repercussions

Iran and Israel exchange missile strikes as tensions in the Middle East escalate. Israel targets Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iranian infrastructure in Tehran, while Tehran retaliates, impacting over 170 cities. The conflict disrupts global air travel and financial markets, with oil prices climbing. International diplomacy and relief efforts intensify.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-03-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 13:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The conflict in the Middle East has intensified as Iran launched additional missile strikes at Israel and US bases, while Israel responds with attacks on Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. As of late Wednesday, at least eight individuals have been reported dead according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

The rapid escalation has disrupted global financial markets, causing oil prices to surge as Tehran warned of widespread destruction across the region's military and economic infrastructure. In response, Israel reopened its airspace, allowing limited incoming flights under strict security measures.

Simultaneously, countries like Oman, Qatar, and Indonesia have implemented emergency relief measures for stranded foreigners amid disrupted air travel, while diplomatic tensions flare with rival ambassadors exchanging accusations over the conflict's implications.

