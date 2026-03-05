Middle East Tensions Escalate: Missile Strikes and Global Repercussions

The conflict in the Middle East has intensified as Iran launched additional missile strikes at Israel and US bases, while Israel responds with attacks on Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. As of late Wednesday, at least eight individuals have been reported dead according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

The rapid escalation has disrupted global financial markets, causing oil prices to surge as Tehran warned of widespread destruction across the region's military and economic infrastructure. In response, Israel reopened its airspace, allowing limited incoming flights under strict security measures.

Simultaneously, countries like Oman, Qatar, and Indonesia have implemented emergency relief measures for stranded foreigners amid disrupted air travel, while diplomatic tensions flare with rival ambassadors exchanging accusations over the conflict's implications.